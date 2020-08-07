172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|in-pics-stocks-in-the-news|photos-vodafone-idea-lupin-pidilite-industries-adani-enterprises-wipro-asian-paints-gocl-corporation-5656381.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 07:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Vodafone Idea, Lupin, Pidilite Industries, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Asian Paints, GOCL Corporation

HPCL | Deepak Nitrite | Torrent Power | Indian Hotels | Novartis India | PNB Housing Finance | Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Gayatri Projects | Aarti Surfactants | Eveready Industries | Yes Bank | Gujarat State Petronet | Minda Industries | Mangalore Chemicals | KEI Industries | TD Power Systems | NIIT | Matrimony.com | HCL Infosystems | Honeywell Automation | Rupa & Company | Indraprastha Gas | Welspun Corp | Jubilant FoodWorks | Trident | IFB Industries | India Grid Trust are also in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

HPCL Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 2,813.8 crore versus Rs 26.8 crore, revenue was at Rs 37,721 crore versus Rs 66,154.8 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Vodafone Idea Q1 | Loss at Rs 25,460 crore versus loss Rs 11,643.5 crore, revenue at Rs 10,659.3 crore versus Rs 11,754.2 crore QoQ. (Image: Reuters)

Lupin | Company signed exclusive distribution pact with ForDoz Pharma for 2 complex injectable assets under development in the US. (Image: lupin.com)

Pidilite Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 15.8 crore versus Rs 294.4 crore, revenue at Rs 877.8 crore versus Rs 2,016.2 crore YoY. (Image: Wikipedia)

Adani Enterprises Q1 | Loss at Rs 65.7 crore versus profit Rs 570 crore, revenue at Rs 5,265.2 crore versus Rs 10,561.4 crore YoY.

Deepak Nitrite Q1 | Profit at Rs 98.9 crore versus Rs 131.6 crore, revenue at Rs 674.5 crore versus Rs 1,051 crore YoY. (Image: godeepak.com)

Torrent Power Q1 | Profit at Rs 372.7 crore versus Rs 275.3 crore, revenue at Rs 3,007 crore versus Rs 3,736 crore YoY. (Image: torrentpower.com)

Indian Hotels Q1 | Loss at Rs 312.60 crore versus profit of Rs 49.8 crore, revenue at Rs 143.6 crore versus Rs 1,020 crore YoY. (Image: ihcltata.com)

Novartis India Q1 | Profit at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 0.8 crore, revenue at Rs 92.5 crore versus Rs 109.3 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

PNB Housing Finance | Board appointed Hardayal Prasad as MD & CEO for 3 years. Neeraj Vyas resigned as interim MD & CEO.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Company will debut on bourses on August 7. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Gayatri Projects | GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 50 lakh shares in company at Rs 14, whereas Alpana Mundra bought 41 lakh shares at same price. (Image: gayatri.co.in)

Aarti Surfactants | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sold 39,537 shares in company at Rs 270.5 per share. (Image: aarti-surfactants.com)

Eveready Industries | Withal Commercial acquired 4,55,971 shares in company at Rs 136.45 per share. (Image: evereadyindia.com)

Yes Bank | Adani Electricity Mumbai sold 15 crore equity shares in bank at Rs 13.45 per share. (Image: Reuters)

Gujarat State Petronet Q1 | Profit at Rs 248.1 crore versus Rs 439 crore, revenue at Rs 1,530 crore versus Rs 3,077.83 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Minda Industries | Board on August 11 to consider Rs 250 crore rights issue's issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and other related matters. (Image: Minda Industries)

Mangalore Chemicals Q1 | Profit at Rs 11.01 crore versus loss Rs 0.05 crore, revenue at Rs 529.8 crore versus Rs 741 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

KEI Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore, revenue at Rs 745.3 crore versus Rs 1,081.3 crore YoY. (Image: kei-ind.com)

TD Power Systems Q1 | Loss at Rs 9.8 crore versus loss Rs 1.34 crore, revenue at Rs 73.6 crore versus Rs 89.5 crore YoY. (Image: tdps.co.in)

NIIT | SBI Mutual Fund sold 2.13 percent stake in company via market transaction on August 5, reducing stake to 3.81 percent.

Matrimony.com Q1 | Profit at Rs 9.36 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore, revenue at Rs 86.8 crore versus Rs 95.49 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)

HCL Infosystems Q1 | Loss at Rs 36.86 crore versus Rs 39.97 crore, revenue at Rs 105.7 crore versus Rs 227.7 crore QoQ. (Image: PTI)

Asian Paints | Promoters released 1.7 lakh pledged shares. (Image: asianpaints.com)

GOCL Corporation | Company acquired APDL Estates for Rs 62 crore without the liabilities, from Hinduja Realty Ventures. (Image: Wikimedia)

Honeywell Automation Q1 | Profit at Rs 98.08 crore versus Rs 114.10 crore, revenue at Rs 736.2 crore versus Rs 857 crore YoY. (Image: honeywell.com)

Rupa & Company | Company made timely payment of the maturity amount with respect to commercial paper. (Image: rupa.co.in)

Indraprastha Gas | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating of IGL for Rs 4,000 crore at AAA and A1+. Outlook on the long term rating is stable. (Image: Wikimedia)

Wipro | Company collaborated with Intel to drive business continuity. (Image: Reuters)

Welspun Corp | Company approved listing of its joint venture company Welspun Middle East Pipes established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the local Stock Exchange. (Image: welspuncorp.com)

Jubilant FoodWorks | Company forayed into the FMCG category with 'ChefBoss' range of ready-to-cook sauces, gravies and pastes. (Image: PTI)

Trident | Promoters acquired 7 lakh shares in company via open market transactions on August 5. (Image: Moneycontrol)

IFB Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 46 crore versus profit of Rs 9.6 crore, revenue at Rs 287.4 crore versus Rs 697.5 crore YoY. (Image: ifbindustries.com)

India Grid Trust Q1 | Profit at Rs 85.6 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore, revenue at Rs 366.6 crore versus Rs 217 crore YoY.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 07:06 am

