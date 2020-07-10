App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Wipro, Havells India, Tata Motors, Reliance Capital, KPIT Technologies

Tata Power, Adani Power | Punjab National Bank | Gujarat Ambuja Exports | VIP Industries | Muthoot Capital Services | Seamec | Swelect Energy Systems | Arvind Fashions Rights Entitlement | Tejas Networks | Tourism Finance Corporation | Bajaj Electricals | 3M India | HPL Electric & Power are also in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

TCS Q1 | Profit at Rs 9,078 crore versus Rs 10,025 crore, revenue at Rs 38,322 crore versus Rs 39,946 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover reports total sales at 74,067 vehicles in June quarter, down 42.4% YoY. (Image: Reuters)

Tata Power, Adani Power | Gujarat government cancels its earlier order allowing higher tariffs to Tata Power, Adani Power & Essar: CNBCTV18. (Image: Reuters)

Punjab National Bank | The board has approved raising up to Rs 10,000 cr via QIP, FPO, rights issue or any other mode; and sought shareholders nod to raise equity capital for Rs 7,000 crore in AGM. (Image: PTI)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | The board to consider 2-for-1 stock split on July 25. (Image: ambujagroup.com)

VIP Industries | The board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Muthoot Capital Services | The company completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 100.89 crore on July 6. (Image: muthootcap.com)

Seamec | Vessel Seamec Gallant Time Charter with Clipper Bulk Shipping has been extended for a period of one year, having a window of six to twelve months. (Image: seamec.in)

Swelect Energy Systems | P Jagan resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: swelectes.com)

Arvind Fashions Rights Entitlement | Schroder Asian Growth Fund sold 3,21,371 shares in the company at Rs 55.89 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Capital | Tejas Tradefin LLP bought 15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 10.7 per share. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.) (Image: CNBCTV18)

Tejas Networks | HDFC MF A/C HDFC Growth Fund sold 12,19,691 shares in the company at Rs 51.8 per share. (Image: tejasnetworks.com)

Tourism Finance Corporation | The company on July 16 will consider fund-raising by way of bonds/debentures/other instruments. (Image: tfciltd.com)

Bajaj Electricals | FPIs raised stake in the company to 9.19% in the June quarter, from 7.96% in the previous quarter. (Image: bajajelectricals.com)

Havells India | LIC increased stake in the company to 5.22% in the June quarter against 3.78% in the March quarter, but FPIs reduced to 21.95% versus 23.04% QoQ. (Image: Reuters)

KPIT Technologies | Ashish Kacholia reduced stake in the company to 1.07% in June quarter against 1.65% in the March quarter. (Image: kpit.com)

Wipro | The company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 2020 on July 14. (Image: Reuters)

3M India | Max Life Insurance bought 1.18% stake in the company in the June quarter, MFs raised stake to 4.88% in Q1 versus 3.88% QoQ, but FPIs cut shareholding to 3.32% versus 4.85% QoQ. (Image: 3mindia.in)

HPL Electric & Power Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.52 crore versus Rs 12.52 crore, revenue at Rs 212.15 cr oreversus Rs 352.5 crore YoY. (Image: hplindia.com)

First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:02 am

