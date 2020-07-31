In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, Adani Power, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Eros International, Bata

Reliance Industries | RIL reported a consolidated profit of Rs 13,248 crore for the first quarter of FY21 with Jio's ARPU growth of 7.4 percent QoQ at Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month beating Street expectations. Consolidated profit during June quarter 2020 (which included exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale to BP in Reliance BP Mobility) increased 102.4 percent sequentially and the year-on-year increase was 30.6 percent. Consolidated profit in March quarter 2020 stood at Rs 6,348 crore and Rs 10,141 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.