In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, Adani Power, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Eros International, Bata

Reliance Jio | Torrent Pharma | Kesoram Industries | Indian Overseas Bank | Rain Industries | Reliance Infrastructure | Linde India | LG Balakrishnan | Bata India are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Reliance Industries | RIL reported a consolidated profit of Rs 13,248 crore for the first quarter of FY21 with Jio's ARPU growth of 7.4 percent QoQ at Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month beating Street expectations. Consolidated profit during June quarter 2020 (which included exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale to BP in Reliance BP Mobility) increased 102.4 percent sequentially and the year-on-year increase was 30.6 percent. Consolidated profit in March quarter 2020 stood at Rs 6,348 crore and Rs 10,141 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Reliance Jio Q1 | Profit at Rs 2,520 crore versus Rs 891 crore, revenue at Rs 16,557 crore versus Rs 12,383 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Torrent Pharma Q1 | Profit at Rs 321 crore versus Rs 216 crore, revenue at Rs 2,056 crore versus Rs 2,022 crore YoY. (Image: Torrent Pharma)
Kesoram Industries | Board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via equity, debt. (Image: kesocorp.com)
Indian Overseas Bank | Board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via equity and Rs 1,500 crore in Tier 2 capital. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rain Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 34.4 crore versus Rs 146.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,360 crore versus Rs 3,341 crore YoY. (Image: rain-industries.com)
Adani Power | Competition Commission of India approved company's 49% stake buy in Odisha Power. (Image: adanipower.com)
Alpa Laboratories | Ashok Kumar Bilgaiyan bought 1,08,000 shares in company at Rs 24.42 per share. (Image: alpalabs.in)
DQ Entertainment | AKG Finvest sold 4,72,604 shares in company at Rs 0.95 per share. (Image: dqentertainment.com)
Dynemic Products | Patel Dashrathbhai Prahladbhai HUF sold 1 lakh shares in company at Rs 200.03 per share.
Future Supply Chain Solutions | Dhunseri Ventures bought 2,40,548 shares in company at Rs 158.09 per share. CARE revised rating on long term bank facilities‐term loan to BB+ (credit watch with developing implications), from A- (credit watch with negative implications). (Image: futuresupplychains.com)
Autoline Industries Q4 | Loss at Rs 16.70 crore versus profit at Rs 36.06 crore, revenue at Rs 54.91 crore versus Rs 116.11 crore YoY. (Image: autolineind.com)
Reliance Infrastructure Q1 | Loss at Rs 288.41 crore versus profit at Rs 299.15 crore, revenue at Rs 3,553.4 crore versus Rs 5,466.2 crore YoY. (Image: rinfra.com)
Linde India Q2 | Profit at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 20.16 crore, revenue at Rs 248.13 crore versus Rs 498.2 crore YoY. (Image: linde.in)
LG Balakrishnan Q1 | Loss at Rs 6.06 crore versus profit at Rs 14.35 crore, revenue at Rs 194.6 crore versus 367.8 crore YoY. (Image: lgb.co.in)
Dhampur Sugar Mills Q1 | Profit at Rs 54.81 crore versus Rs 58.49 crore, revenue at Rs 1,098.67 crore versus Rs 924.5 crore YoY. (Image: dhampur.com)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q1 | Loss at Rs 112.28 crore versus loss Rs 237.25 crore, NII at Rs 90.76 crore versus Rs 123.57 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Sundaram-Clayton Q1 | Loss at Rs 156.64 crore versus profit at Rs 89.30 crore, revenue at Rs 2,021 crore versus Rs 5,307 crore YoY. (Image: News18)
Eros International Media Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,461 crore versus profit Rs 69.74 crore, revenue at Rs 155.05 crore versus Rs 224.56 crore YoY. (Image: Wikipedia)
Bata India | Life Insurance Corporation of India raised stake in company to 6.47 percent from 4.46 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Westlife Development Q1 | Loss at Rs 57.56 crore versus profit Rs 6.44 crore, revenue at Rs 93.89 crore versus Rs 381.97 crore YoY. (Image: westlife.co.in)
Wipro | Company selected as strategic partner by Metro Bank to drive IT transformation. (Image: Reuters)
Essel Propack Q1 | Profit at Rs 44.45 crore versus Rs 39.24 crore, revenue at Rs 741.5 crore versus Rs 629.83 crore YoY. (Image: esselpropack.com)
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 | Profit at Rs 28.51 crore versus Rs 584.71 crore, revenue at Rs 632.71 crore versus Rs 710.02 crore YoY. (Image: gfl.co.in)
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:52 am