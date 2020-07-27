In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, JSW Steel, Vodafone Idea, Escorts, BHEL, ITC, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation

Bharti Airtel, Khadim India, Schaeffler India, Ambuja Cements, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Usha Martin, Texmaco Rail and Kaveri Seed Company are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/25 Here are the stocks in the news on July 27. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/25 Schaeffler India Q1 | Loss at Rs 42.5 crore versus profit of Rs 82.5 crore, revenue at Rs 438.9 crore versus Rs 1,116.7 crore YoY. (Image: schaeffler.co.in) 3/25 InterGlobe Aviation | Board meeting on July 30 will consider raising funds via equity, debt. (Image: Reuters) 4/25 Ambuja Cements Q2 | Profit at Rs 453.4 crore versus Rs 412.1 crore, revenue at Rs 2,176.8 crore versus Rs 2,983.6 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) 5/25 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1 | Profit at Rs 269.9 crore versus loss of Rs 229 crore, revenue at Rs 2,903 crore versus Rs 10,146.8 crore YoY. (Image: cpcl.co.in) 6/25 JSW Steel Q1 | loss at Rs 582 crore versus profit of Rs 1,008 crore, revenue at Rs 11,782 crore versus Rs 19,812 crore YoY. (Image:jsw.in) 7/25 Reliance Industries | Jio added 15.7 lakh users in April versus 46.9 lakh users in March. (Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol). (Image: Reuters) 8/25 Bharti Airtel | Company lost 52.7 lakh users in April versus 12.6 lakh lost in March. (Image: PTI) 9/25 Vodafone Idea | Company lost 45.2 lakh users in April versus 63.5 lakh lost in March. (Image: Reuters) 10/25 Cipla | Company received DCGI approval to launch Favipiravir in India for COVID-19. (Image: Reuters) 11/25 Khadim India | ICRA downgraded its long term rating with respect to overall bank borrowings of the company to BBB from BBB+ while keeping outlook unchanged at Negative. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/25 Usha Martin | India Ratings upgraded company's long-term issuer rating from 'BBB+' to 'A-' and short-term credit facilities from ‘A2+’ to ‘A1’. The outlook is stable. (Image: ushamartin.com) 13/25 ITC Q1 | Profit at Rs 2,342.8 crore versus Rs 3,173.94 crore, revenue at Rs 9,501.75 crore versus Rs 11,502.82 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) 14/25 Coromandel International Q1 | Profit at Rs 250.57 crore versus Rs 62.43 crore, revenue at Rs 3,213.23 crore versus Rs 2,130.74 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/25 Parag Milk Foods | Goldman Sachs International Equity Fund sold 11,50,770 shares in company at Rs 85.1 per share. Also, Blue Daimond Properties increased stake in the company to 9.63% from 8.98% through open market purchases on July 24. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com) 16/25 Elgi Equipments | Ragunathan Gunabooshanam resigned as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: elgi.com) 17/25 Sintex Plastics Technology Q4 | Loss at Rs 963.15 crore versus loss at Rs 9.59 crore, revenue at Rs 201.92 crore versus Rs 478.33 crore YoY. (Image: sintex.in) 18/25 BHEL | CRISIL reaffirmed rating on long-term bank facilities of the company at AA while revising the outlook to Negative from Stable. (Image: Reuters) 19/25 Texmaco Rail | CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A- from A+ while keeping outlook stable. 20/25 BF Investment | Company commenced operations at its Pune office from July 24. (Image: Moneycontrol) 21/25 Kaveri Seed Company | Pabrai Investment Fund II LP & Others cut stake in the company to 7.24 percent from 9.48 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol) 22/25 Escorts | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Rare Equity Pvt Ltd sold 2 lakh shares of Escorts and reduced stake to 6.82 percent on July 22 from 6.97 percent earlier. (Image: escortsgroup.com) 23/25 Cyient | FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) increased stake to 5.02 percent from 4.97 percent earlier. (Image: Cyient) 24/25 Precision Camshafts | Subsidiary PCL (International) Holding B.V.(Netherlands) acquired balance 24 percent shareholding in 'MFT Motoren und Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, Germany' in addition to the existing 76 percent shareholding, for a total consideration of 0.55 million euro. (Image: pclindia.in) 25/25 Goa Carbon | Temporary shut-down of operations at the company's Bilaspur unit for maintenance work from July 24. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jul 27, 2020 07:19 am