In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, HCL Technologies, Tata Power, Canara Bank, DLF, RBL Bank

SRF, RITES, Gulf Oil Lubricants, TD Power Systems, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, HDFC Life, RBL Bank, SP Apparels, SH Kelkar are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 Results on June 5 | State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Exide Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Gateway Distriparks, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Gas, HFCL, Infibeam Avenues, Jyothy Laboratories and Suven Life Sciences. 3/18 Reliance Industries | Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company will inject Rs 9,093.6 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for 1.85 percent, the sixth investment in the RIL digital unit in as many weeks and underscoring its standing as an irresistible lodestar for some of the world’s biggest tech companies and investors. The investment by Mubadala, which manages about $229 billion in assets, at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore takes the total amount raised by Jio to an eye-popping Rs 87,655.35 crore, according to a statement by RIL. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 4/18 DLF | Company reported a net loss of Rs 1,860 crore for the quarter ended March 31 due to reversal of deferred tax assets (DTA) as it adopted a lower tax rate. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 436.56 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income fell to Rs 1873.8 crore as against Rs 2,660.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. For FY20, DLF reported a net loss of Rs 583.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,319.22 crore in FY19. Total income fell to Rs 6,884.14 crore against FY20 from Rs 9,029.41 crore in the preceding year. 5/18 SRF | Consolidated revenue decreased 4 percent YoY to Rs 1,858 crore. PAT rose 8 percent to Rs 194 crore. For the full year,net profit rose 58.83 percent to Rs 1019.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 641.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.61 percent to Rs 7062.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6949.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. 6/18 RITES | The company's subsidiary Railway Energy Management Company has secured its largest mandate from Indian Railways. (Image: rites.com) 7/18 Tata Power | The company will launch an InvIT for its renewable energy by next quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/18 Gulf Oil Lubricants | Ravi Chawla has been reappointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company. (Image: gulfoilindia.com) 9/18 TD Power Systems | Company's Q4FY20 profit fell to Rs 7.13 crore against Rs 11.81 crore in Q4FY19. Announced final dividend for FY20 of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. (Image: tdps.co.in) 10/18 Madhya Bharat Agro Products | Pankaj Ostwal has been appointed as Managing Director of the company. 11/18 Canara Bank | CRISIL has assigned/continued ratings to the long-term debt instruments/bonds issued by it. (Image: Reuters) 12/18 HCL Technologies | HCL and Google Cloud have expanded partnership to bring HCL Commerce to Google Cloud. (Image: HCL) 13/18 RBL Bank | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 36,84,210 shares at Rs 125.86 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: PTI) 14/18 S H Kelkar | Fidelity Investment Trust sold 8,10,800 shares at Rs 65.24 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/18 S. P. Apparels | Goldman Sachs International Equity Fund sold 4,00,000 shares at Rs 67.01 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: s-p-apparels.com) 16/18 HDFC Life | Standard Life sold 40,000,000 shares at Rs 496.40 in a bulk deal on BSE. (Image: hdfclife.com) 17/18 Power Grid | Company said the Department of Telecommunication has raised a demand of Rs 13,613.66 crore as licence fee for years 2006-07 to 2009-10. "Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated May 22, 2020 in respect of NLD (National Long Distance) licence for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked POWERGRID to pay Rs 13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10, interest, penalty and interest on penalty," a regulatory filing by the company said. 18/18 Cosmo Films | Company reported a 24.37 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.57 crore in January-March quarter a year ago. First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:05 am