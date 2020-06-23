In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Glenmark, ICICI Prudential Life, Mindteck, Balaji Amines

IT stocks in focus | Shares of IT companies will be in focus after United States President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year. Trump said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis. The proclamation that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.