In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Cipla, Tata Motors, Whirlpool, City Union Bank, MOIL

HIL | ASM Technologies | Orient Bell | Waterbase | Lumax Industries | IRB Infrastructure | DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | DIC India | Bajaj Consumer Care | MOIL | Dredging Corporation of India | Thermax | Satin Creditcare Network | Magma Fincorp | Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals | Infibeam Avenues | Capacite Infraprojects are some more stocks in focus today.
Reliance Industries | Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.)(Image: PTI)
Results on June 19 | Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards, Confidence Petroleum India, Anuh Pharma, Astron Paper, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Entertainment Network India, Greenlam Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Novartis India, PTC India, The Ramco Cements, Ramco Systems, Unichem Laboratories and Zuari Agro Chemicals.
Tata Motors: Moody’s downgrades Tata Motors rating, changes outlook to negative. (Image: Reuters)
Cipla | Company expanded partnership with Roche Pharma India to further improve access to key oncology medicines. (Image: Moneycontrol)
HIL | Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.3 lakh shares in company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
ASM Technologies | Shailesh V Haribhakti sold 41,333 shares in company at Rs 65.02 per share. (Image: asmltd.com)
Orient Bell | Equity Intelligence India bought 79,435 shares in company at Rs 77.83 per share. (Image: orientbell.com)
Lumax Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 16.35 cr versus Rs 14.25 cr, revenue at Rs 387.3 cr versus Rs 432.65 cr YoY. (Image: PTI)
Waterbase | Promoter KCT Management Services acquired 2,27,419 shares in company at Rs 103.72 per share. (Image: waterbaseindia.com)
IRB Infrastructure | Company achieved financial closure for TOT project – Mumbai Pune Expressway. Profit at Rs 154.3 cr versus Rs 208 cr, revenue at Rs 1,584.5 cr versus Rs 1,948.3 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | Company secured order for printing of club members stationery for the Membership Year 2018-19 covering 25 branches from LIC of India, Divisional Office, Madurai. (Image: djcorp.in)
DIC India | Company received first tranche of Rs 102.5 crore upon registration of land, from Godrej Properties. (Image: dicindialtd.co)
Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 | Profit at Rs 23.3 cr versus Rs 59.83 cr, revenue at Rs 178.8 cr versus Rs 247.4 cr YoY. (Image: bajajconsumercare.com)
MOIL Q4 | Profit at Rs 13.47 cr versus Rs 139.6 cr, revenue at Rs 248.65 cr versus Rs 436.6 cr YoY. (Image: moil.nic.in)
Dredging Corporation of India | Company appointed Sumiran Bansal as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: dredge-india.nic.in)
Thermax Q4 | Profit at Rs 39 cr versus Rs 126.9 cr, revenue at Rs 1,323 cr versus Rs 2,074 cr YoY. (Image: thermaxglobal.com)
Satin Creditcare Network | Company on June 22 to consider fund raising. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Magma Fincorp Q4 | Loss at Rs 35.5 cr versus profit at Rs 85.3 cr, revenue at Rs 610.3 cr versus Rs 620 cr YoY. (Image: magma.co.in)
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 | Profit at Rs 61.85 cr versus Rs 97.91 cr, revenue at Rs 1,863 cr versus Rs 1,986 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Infibeam Avenues | Ravi Omprakash Agrawal and family increased stake in company by 0.17% to 7.11%. (Image: ia.ooo)
Capacite Infraprojects Q4 | Profit at Rs 4.04 cr versus Rs 26.83 cr, revenue at Rs 307.2 cr versus Rs 497.6 cr YoY. (Image: capacite.in)
City Union Bank Q4 | Loss at Rs 95.3 cr versus profit at Rs 175.1 cr, NII at Rs 419.5 cr versus Rs 420.60 cr YoY. (Image: cityunionbank.com)
Whirlpool of India Q4 | Profit at Rs 87.41 cr versus Rs 104.10 cr, revenue at Rs 1,353.62 cr versus Rs 1,355.15 cr YoY. (Image: whirlpoolindia.com)
Amrutanjan Health Care Q4 | Profit at Rs 7.89 cr versus Rs 14.27 cr, revenue at Rs 59.32 cr versus Rs 85.96 cr YoY. (Image: amrutanjan.com)
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:48 am