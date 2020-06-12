In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Aarey Drugs, SBI Life Insurance, Wipro, Capital Trust, Dixon Technologies

DCB Bank | Bank said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through equity or other instruments. The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting on Thursday to approve the notice of the 25th annual general meeting that included considering a fundraising proposal. It considered enabling resolution for proposing raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore by way of issue of equity shares and other securities convertible into equity shares through qualified institutional placement, as may be required by the bank from time to time, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.