In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Aarey Drugs, SBI Life Insurance, Wipro, Capital Trust, Dixon Technologies

IndoStar Capital Finance, HDFC AMC, Lupin, , Aditya Birla Fashion and EID Parry are some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/26 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/26 Results on June 12 | Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gujarat Industries Power, Goodyear India, Castrol India, Acrysil, Alkali Metals, Bharat Seats, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Geojit Financial Services, Indo Count Industries, IOL Chemicals, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Pudumjee Paper Products, Suprajit Engineering, Sutlej Textiles. TCPL Packaging and Vascon Engineers. 3/26 Reliance Industries | RIL partly paid-up Rights shares to list on bourses on June 12. (Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.") (Image: Reuters) 4/26 Aarey Drugs | India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,20,000 shares in company at Rs 17.63 per share, Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 1,60,000 shares at Rs 18.01 per share. (Image: Pixabay) 5/26 Indostar Capital Finance | Pace Stock Broking Services bought 14,00,578 shares in company. (Image: indostarcapital.com) 6/26 Cox & Kings Financial | Gagandeep Consultancy bought 5 lakh shares in company at Rs 0.62 per share. (Image: coxandkings.com) 7/26 JHS Svendgaard | HT Media sold 3,08,466 shares in company at Rs 16.85 per share. (Image: svendgaard.com) 8/26 Karuturi Global | Aspire Emerging Fund offloaded 93,69,581 shares in company at Rs 0.2 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/26 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | Company commissioned 20 MW power generation plant at Koppal plant. (Image: kirloskar.com) 10/26 KNR Constructions Q4 | Profit at Rs 84.82 cr versus Rs 108.86 cr, revenue at Rs 730.14 cr versus Rs 765.35 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/26 SBI Life Insurance | State Bank of India to sell up to 2.1 crore equity shares (2.1%) of company via offer for sale during June 12-15. Floor price at Rs 725 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/26 Sundram Fasteners | Profit at Rs 54.57 cr versus Rs 112.75 cr, revenue at Rs 830.91 cr versus Rs 1,142.17 cr YoY. (Image: sundram.com) 13/26 KSB Q1 | Profit at Rs 10.9 cr versus Rs 16.6 cr, revenue at Rs 257 cr versus Rs 289.3 cr YoY. (Image: KSB ) 14/26 Capital Trust | CARE reaffirmed rating of company and its subsidiary as BBB-; outlook: stable. (Image: capitaltrust.in) 15/26 HDFC AMC | Board re-appointed Milind Barve as Managing Director of the company. (Image: Wikipedia) 16/26 Wipro | Company partnered with and invested in CloudKnox Security to secure multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 17/26 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts | Company announced that its subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR) which operates Resorts / SPA hotels in Finland, Sweden and Spain has recommenced its operations in majority of its resorts. Further, the company has resumed work in few branch offices across India, adhering to the guidelines prescribed by state government authorities. 18/26 Lupin | Company received approval for Albendazole tablets USP from USFDA. (Image: lupin.com) 19/26 Gokul Refoils & Solvent | Company will consider the proposal of share buyback on June 16. (Image: gokulgroup.com) 20/26 Aditya Birla Fashion | Compnay redeemed commercial papers. (Image: PTI) 21/26 Dixon Technologies Q4 | Profit at Rs 27.58 cr versus Rs 16.53 cr, revenue at Rs 857.41 cr versus Rs 858.82 cr YoY. (Image: dixoninfo.com) 22/26 EID Parry Q4 | Profit at Rs 157.23 cr versus Rs 158 cr, revenue at Rs 4,245 cr versus Rs 3,646 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 23/26 HDFC | Company said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The issue size of the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, to open on June 15, 2020, is of Rs 2,100 crore with option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1,900 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. The issue, set to close on the same date (June 15), will offer coupon rate of 7.25 percent per annum payable annually. The date of redemption is June 17, 2030. 24/26 Biocon | The company along with Mylan announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for Semglee(insulin glargine injection), in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, to control high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes. 25/26 IDFC | Company announced that it has divested entire stake in its step-down subsidiary IDFC Securities Ltd for Rs 86 crore. On June 10, IDFC Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited completed the transaction for sale of its 100 percent equity stake held in IDFC Securities Ltd to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, it said in a regulatory filing. 26/26 DCB Bank | Bank said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through equity or other instruments. The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting on Thursday to approve the notice of the 25th annual general meeting that included considering a fundraising proposal. It considered enabling resolution for proposing raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore by way of issue of equity shares and other securities convertible into equity shares through qualified institutional placement, as may be required by the bank from time to time, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:48 am