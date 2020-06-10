In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Tourism Finance Corporation, REC

Aarey Drugs, Uniply Industries, Cupid, Gujarat Pipavav Port, eClerx Services, Bombay Dyeing, KRBL are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/12 Aarey Drugs | LTS Investment Fund sold another 1,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 17.80 per share. (Image: Pixabay) 3/12 Tourism Finance Corporation | Anirudh Damani sold 5,53,005 shares of the company at Rs 39.17 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com) 4/12 Uniply Industries | Satpal Khattar sold 9 lakh shares at Rs 6.09 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/12 REC | UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares at Rs 102.25 per share. However, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund sold 1,33,50,472 shares at Rs 102.25 per share. (Image: recindia.nic.in) 6/12 Cupid | The company received a repeat order from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore. (Image: cupidlimited.com) 7/12 Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 | Profit was at Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue stood at Rs 161.9 crore versus Rs 180.1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/12 Maruti Suzuki | Production in May stood at 3,714 vehicles against 1,51,188 vehicles in May 2019. (Image: WIkimedia) 9/12 eClerx Services Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 59.2 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 350.93 crore versus Rs 365.1 crore. (Image: eclerx.com) 10/12 Wipro | The company collaborated with Amazon Web Services to extend DevOps capabilities. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 11/12 Bombay Dyeing Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 48.57 crore versus Rs 1,192.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 313.10 crore versus Rs 2,786.36 crore. (Image: bombaydyeing.com) 12/12 KRBL Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 149.68 crore versus Rs 138.53 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 1,062.50 crore versus Rs 1,196.41 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:12 am