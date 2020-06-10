App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocksIn pics stocks in the news
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Tourism Finance Corporation, REC

Aarey Drugs, Uniply Industries, Cupid, Gujarat Pipavav Port, eClerx Services, Bombay Dyeing, KRBL are also in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/12

Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Aarey Drugs | LTS Investment Fund sold another 1,75,000 shares in company at Rs 17.80 per share. (Image: Pixabay)
2/12

Aarey Drugs | LTS Investment Fund sold another 1,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 17.80 per share. (Image: Pixabay)

Tourism Finance Corporation | Anirudh Damani sold 5,53,005 shares in company at Rs 39.17 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com)
3/12

Tourism Finance Corporation | Anirudh Damani sold 5,53,005 shares of the company at Rs 39.17 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com)

Uniply Industries | Satpal Khattar sold 9 lakh shares in company at Rs 6.09 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/12

Uniply Industries | Satpal Khattar sold 9 lakh shares at Rs 6.09 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

REC | UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares in company at Rs 102.25 per share. However, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund sold 1,33,50,472 shares at Rs 102.25 per share. (Image: recindia.nic.in)
5/12

REC | UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares at Rs 102.25 per share. However, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund sold 1,33,50,472 shares at Rs 102.25 per share. (Image: recindia.nic.in)

Cupid | Company received a repeat order from Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 cr. (Image: cupidlimited.com)
6/12

Cupid | The company received a repeat order from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore. (Image: cupidlimited.com)

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 | Profit at Rs 47.2 cr versus Rs 50.6 cr, revenue at Rs 161.9 cr versus Rs 180.1 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/12

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 | Profit was at Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue stood at Rs 161.9 crore versus Rs 180.1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Maruti Suzuki | Production at 3,714 vehicles in May 2020 against 1,51,188 vehicles in May 2019. (Image: WIkimedia)
8/12

Maruti Suzuki | Production in May stood at 3,714 vehicles against 1,51,188 vehicles in May 2019. (Image: WIkimedia)

eClerx Services Q4 | Profit at Rs 55.4 cr versus Rs 59.2 cr, revenue at Rs 350.93 cr versus Rs 365.1 cr YoY. (Image: eclerx.com)
9/12

eClerx Services Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 59.2 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 350.93 crore versus Rs 365.1 crore. (Image: eclerx.com)

Wipro | Company collaborated with Amazon Web Services to extend DevOps capabilities. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
10/12

Wipro | The company collaborated with Amazon Web Services to extend DevOps capabilities. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Bombay Dyeing Q4 | Profit at Rs 48.57 cr versus Rs 1,192.6 cr, revenue at Rs 313.10 cr versus Rs 2,786.36 cr YoY. (Image: bombaydyeing.com)
11/12

Bombay Dyeing Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 48.57 crore versus Rs 1,192.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 313.10 crore versus Rs 2,786.36 crore. (Image: bombaydyeing.com)

KRBL Q4 | Profit at Rs 149.68 cr versus Rs 138.53 cr, revenue at Rs 1,062.50 cr versus Rs 1,196.41 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
12/12

KRBL Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 149.68 crore versus Rs 138.53 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 1,062.50 crore versus Rs 1,196.41 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:12 am

tags #Slideshow #stocks in focus #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

For Indian women, the coronavirus economy is a devastating setback

For Indian women, the coronavirus economy is a devastating setback

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000

BJP, Congress allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

BJP, Congress allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.