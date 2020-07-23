In pics | Stocks in the news: L&T, Vodafone Idea, Uflex, Tata Steel, SBI, Jindal Steel & Power

Rallis India | Glenmark Pharma | Heidelberg Cement | International Combustion | Satin Creditcare Network | ICICI Securities | Heritage Foods | ANG Lifesciences are also among the stocks in focus today.
Larsen & Toubro Q1 | Profit at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 1,472.6 crore, revenue at Rs 21,260 crore versus Rs 29,636 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Vodafone Idea | Supreme Court dismissed plea by I-T Department challenging Bomay HC order directing refund of Rs 833 crore and upheld Vodafone's claims for refund of Rs 833 crore for AY2014-15 - CNBC-TV18. (Image: PTI)
Rallis India Q1 | Profit at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore, revenue at Rs 662.7 crore versus Rs 623.2 crore YoY. (Image: rallis.co.in)
Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Heidelberg Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 79 crore, revenue at Rs 407.7 crore versus Rs 589.2 crore YoY. (Image: mycemco.com)
International Combustion | Company resumed operations at Aurangabad plant. (Image: internationalcombustion.in)
Satin Creditcare Network | Meeting is scheduled for July 25 for issuance of NCDs up to Rs 25 crore through private placement. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Tata Steel | LIC increased its stake in company to 10.98 percent from 8.96 percent earlier via open market purchases. (Image: Wikimedia)
ICICI Securities Q1 | Profit at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 113.77 crore, revenue at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 386.5 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Heritage Foods | UTI Asset Management Company increased stake in company to 5.0075 percentage from 4.9729 percentage via open market purchases. (Image: heritagefoods.com)
Uflex | Ricky Kirpalani & PACs raised stake in company to 15.15 percentage from 13.10 percentage earlier via open market purchases. (Image: uflexltd.com)
ANG Lifesciences | Company appointed Subodh Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: anglifesciences.com)
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 | Profit at Rs 679.13 crore versus Rs 669.28 cr, revenue at Rs 90.25 crore versus Rs 78.59 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Emami | Promoters Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd and Priti A Sureka released pledge on 53 lakh shares. (Image: emamiltd.com)
Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd released pledge on 35 lakh shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
Astec Lifesciences Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.18 crore versus loss Rs 1.11 crore, revenue at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 76.98 crore YoY. (Image: astecls.com)
IndiaMART InterMESH | Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius sold 1.75 lakh shares in company at Rs 2,251.41 per share. (Image: Wikimedia)
Shriram Transport RE | Societe Generale acquired 1,47,407 RE shares at Rs 102.04 per share. (Image: stfc.in)
Vikas Multicorp | Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 59.50 lakh shares in company at Rs 8.60 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
State Bank of India | Bank on July 31 will consider financial results for the quarter ended June 2020. (Image: Reuters)
eClerx Services | Company closed its Buy Back program after buying Rs 109.5 crore worth of shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Balaji Telefilms Q4 | Loss at Rs 19.68 crore versus loss at Rs 27.84 crore, revenue at Rs 107.67 crore versus Rs 88.86 crore YoY. (Image: balajitelefilms.com)
Rossari Biotech | Company will list its equity shares on bourses on July 23. (Image: Twitter)
