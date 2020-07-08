In pics | Stocks in the news: Cipla, Kamat Hotels, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Maruti Suzuki, Gayatri Projects, CEAT, Titan Company, NCL Industries

Cipla | Company is expected to launch its version of remdesivir in the next one to two days, the company told CNBC-TV18. The first batch of Cipla's remdesivir has left the manufacturing plant of Sovereign Pharma -- the Daman-based company that has been contracted to produce finished dosages. "We are attempting to launch remdesivir in the next 1-2 days. We cannot comment on the volumes just as yet, but there is a huge demand-supply gap in the market," Kedar Upadhyay, Cipla CFO told CNBC-TV18.