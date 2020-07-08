In pics | Stocks in the news: Cipla, Kamat Hotels, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Maruti Suzuki, Gayatri Projects, CEAT, Titan Company, NCL Industries

Shalimar Paints | Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Birlasoft | Zuari Agro Chemicals | Varun Beverages | Magma Fincorp | Best Agrolife | BC Power Controls | CG Power & Industrial Solutions | NCL Industries | Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | NR Agarwal Industries | ZIM Laboratories are also in focus today.
Cipla | Company is expected to launch its version of remdesivir in the next one to two days, the company told CNBC-TV18. The first batch of Cipla's remdesivir has left the manufacturing plant of Sovereign Pharma -- the Daman-based company that has been contracted to produce finished dosages. "We are attempting to launch remdesivir in the next 1-2 days. We cannot comment on the volumes just as yet, but there is a huge demand-supply gap in the market," Kedar Upadhyay, Cipla CFO told CNBC-TV18.
Shalimar Paints | Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India cuts stake in the company to 1.66% in June quarter against 1.84% in March quarter. (Image: shalimarpaints.com)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | RBI extended term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank by another 3 months or till the appointment of MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Birlasoft | The company partnered with Innoveo to fast-track the journey to digital excellence. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Zuari Agro Chemicals | NPK-A plant of the company has been shut down due to non-availability of bagging workers owing to COVID-19. (Image: zuari.in)
Varun Beverages | Promoter Vivek Gupta released a pledge on 2,06,800 equity shares of the company. (Image: varunpepsi.com)
CEAT | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings cut stake in the company to 8.723% from 10.929% earlier. (Image: ceat.com)
Magma Fincorp | Magma partnered with Wadhwani Foundation to provide pro-bono business consulting to SME customers. (Image: magma.co.in)
Best Agrolife | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1,12,000 shares of the company at Rs 464 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
BC Power Controls | Silvertoss Shoppers sold 4,52,022 shares of the company at Rs 4.97 per share. (Image: bcpowercontrols.com)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | Yes Bank sold 43 lakh shares of the company at Rs 10.75 per share. (Image: cgglobal.com)
Gayatri Projects | Silvertoss Shoppers sold 14,90,909 shares of the company at Rs 15.92 per share. (Image: gayatri.co.in)
Titan Company | Jewellery revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to corresponding months of the previous year. Watches revenue in May and June months were at 5% and marginally over 20% compared to the same months of the previous year. (Image: Wikimedia)
NCL Industries | Cement production in June quarter 2020 down 16%, cement dispatches fell 12% YoY. (Image: nclind.com)
ZIM Laboratories | Company filed regulatory dossier for approval of Rizatriptan orally dissolving film in Europe. (Image: Twitter @zimlab)
Kirloskar Pneumatic | CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on bank facilities cash credit at AA- with stable outlook. (Image: kirloskarpneumatic.com)
Maruti Suzuki | Company manufactured 50,742 vehicles in June 2020, against 1,11,917 vehicles in June 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Company approved the proposal to raise upto $1.25 billion in one or more tranches on private placement basis. (Image: adaniports.com)
NR Agarwal Industries | Production commenced at Unit 2 & Unit 5 (writing & printing) of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:01 am