App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocksIn pics stocks in the news
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: JSPL, Camlin Fine, DCW, Shriram Transport, Godrej Consumer

Greaves Cotton | Lehar Footwears | Karur Vysya Bank | Wonderla Holidays | BCL Industries are also some of the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are some of the stock in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/11

Here are some of the stock in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Greaves Cotton | Subsidiary Ampere Vehicles to acquire shares of Bestway Agencies on a fully diluted basis through secondary purchase. (Image: greavescotton.com)
2/11

Greaves Cotton | Subsidiary Ampere Vehicles to acquire shares of Bestway Agencies on a fully diluted basis through secondary purchase. (Image: greavescotton.com)

Shriram Transport Finance | Company fixed the issue price at Rs 570 per share for its Rs 1,500 crore Rights issue. (Image: stfc.in)
3/11

Shriram Transport Finance | Company fixed an issue price of Rs 570 per share for its Rs 1,500 crore rights issue. (Image: stfc.in)

Godrej Consumer Products | At consolidated level, company expects absolute sales in Q1FY21 to be marginally lower compared to the base quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/11

Godrej Consumer Products | At the consolidated level, the company expects absolute sales in Q1 FY21 to be marginally lower compared to the base quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Lehar Footwears | Company installed the 600 kilowatts solar plant panel at the roof top at its Jaipur plant. (Image: leharfootwears.com)
5/11

Lehar Footwears | The company installed a 600 kilowatts solar plant panel at the rooftop at its Jaipur plant. (Image: leharfootwears.com)

Karur Vysya Bank | Bank partnered with Star Health & Allied Insurance to sell health insurance products of Star. (Image: Justdial)
6/11

Karur Vysya Bank | The bank has partnered with Star Health & Allied Insurance to sell health insurance products of Star. (Image: Justdial)

Camlin Fine Sciences | Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares in company at Rs 56 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/11

Camlin Fine Sciences | Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares in the company at Rs 56 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

DCW Q4 | Loss at Rs 25.05 cr versus profit at Rs 14.91 cr, revenue at Rs 293.6 cr versus Rs 357.9 cr YoY.(Image: tnpcb.gov.in)
8/11

DCW Q4 | Loss stood at Rs 25.05 cr versus a profit of Rs 14.91 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 293.6 cr versus Rs 357.9 cr.(Image: tnpcb.gov.in)

Wonderla Holidays | ICRA reaffirmed its long term rating outstanding on the line of credit of company at AA-, but outlook on long term rating has been revised to Negative from Stable. (Image: Wikimeida)
9/11

Wonderla Holidays | ICRA reaffirmed its long-term rating outstanding on the line of credit of company at AA-, but the outlook on long-term rating has been revised to Negative from Stable. (Image: Wikimeida)

Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter Opelina Sustainable Services released pledge on 8.34 lakh shares or 0.08 percent of company, and Gagan Infraenergy released pleged on 29,76,846 shares or 0.29 percent of company. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
10/11

Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter Opelina Sustainable Services released pledge on 8.34 lakh shares or 0.08 percent of the company, and Gagan Infraenergy released pledge on 29,76,846 shares or 0.29 percent of the company. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)

BCL Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 3.5 cr versus Rs 6.96 cr, revenue at Rs 224.15 cr versus Rs 247.85 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
11/11

BCL Industries Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 3.5 cr versus Rs 6.96 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 224.15 cr versus Rs 247.85 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:08 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.