In pics | Stocks in the news: JSPL, Camlin Fine, DCW, Shriram Transport, Godrej Consumer

Greaves Cotton | Lehar Footwears | Karur Vysya Bank | Wonderla Holidays | BCL Industries are also some of the stocks in focus today.