In pics | Stocks in the news: ITC, IOC, Dish TV, Orient Paper, HUDCO, South Indian Bank, Tourism Finance Corp

Coal India, Eveready Industries, Andhra Paper, Phoenix Mills and Nalco are also some of the stocks in focus today Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/30 Here are some of the stocks in the news for June 29. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/30 Coal India Q4 | Profit at Rs 4,625.8 cr versus Rs 6,026.5 crore, revenue at Rs 27,568.3 crore versus Rs 28,585 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/30 Eveready Industries | Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 4,80,000 shares in the company at Rs 79.05 per share. (Image: evereadyindia.com) 4/30 Andhra Paper | Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments acquired 5,00,000 shares in the company at Rs 206.23 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/30 Tourism Finance Corporation | Beacon Trusteeship Limited sold 4,18,197 shares in the company at Rs 35.50 per share on the BSE and 14,83,305 shares at Rs 35.49 per share on the NSE. (Image: tfciltd.com) 6/30 ITC Q4 | Profit at Rs 3,797 crore versus Rs 3,481.9 crore, revenue at Rs 11,420 crore versus Rs 12,206 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) 7/30 IOC Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,597.4 crore versus loss of Rs 70.6 crore, revenue at Rs 2,607 crore versus Rs 3,097 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) 8/30 Phoenix Mills | Board to consider fund raising on June 29. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/30 Hind Rectifiers Q4 | Profit at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 5 crore, revenue at Rs 77.9 crore versus Rs 83.9 crore YoY. (Image: hirect.com) 10/30 Rupa & Co Q4 | Loss at Rs 4 crore versus profit of Rs 27.4 crore, revenue at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 402.8 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/30 HUDCO Q4 | Profit at Rs 440.9 crore versus Rs 236.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,888.5 crore versus Rs 1,474.8 crore YoY. (Image: hudco.org) 12/30 South Indian Bank Q4 | Loss at Rs 143.69 crore versus profit at Rs 70.51 crore, NII at Rs 595.8 crore versus Rs 499.3 crore YoY. (Image: Justdial) 13/30 EIH Q4 | Profit at Rs 27.92 crore versus Rs 13.23 crore, revenue at Rs 410.44 crore versus Rs 503.45 crore YoY. (Image: eihltd.com) 14/30 IFCI Q4 | Loss at Rs 589.68 crore versus loss at Rs 37.66 crore, revenue at Rs 748.89 crore versus Rs 453.95 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter @IFCI_LTD) 15/30 Dish TV | Axis Trustee Services invoked 0.61 percent shares of company held by promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures on June 23. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/30 Orient Paper Q4 | Loss at Rs 2.98 crore versus profit at Rs 32.42 crore, revenue at Rs 134.47 crore versus Rs 198.12 cr YoY. (Image: Wikipedia) 17/30 Oil India Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,597.40 crore versus loss at Rs 70.59 crore, revenue at Rs 2,607.38 crore versus Rs 3,097.26 crore YoY. (Image: oil-india.com) 18/30 Vadilal Industries | Anil Patil and Yogesh Bhatt, interim chief executive officers tendered their resignations. (Image: Wikimedia) 19/30 Sharon Bio-Medicine Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.025 crore versus Rs 3.71 crore, revenue at Rs 45.8 crore versus Rs 40.12 crore YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 20/30 Patel Engineering Q4 | Loss at Rs 79.80 crore versus loss at Rs 38.91 crore, revenue at Rs 549.65 crore versus Rs 593.44 crore YoY. (Image: pateleng.com) 21/30 Adani Transmission | The company acquired Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company. (Image: Wikipedia) 22/30 Shree Pushkar Chemicals Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.24 crore versus Rs 7.65 crore, revenue at Rs 86.67 crore versus Rs 117.62 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) 23/30 Eris Lifesciences Q4 | Profit at Rs 56.27 crore versus Rs 54 crore, revenue at Rs 248.56 crore versus Rs 214.82 crore YoY. (Image: Justdial) 24/30 Elecon Engineering Q4 | Profit at Rs 70.20 crore versus Rs 10.13 crore, revenue at Rs 268.5 crore versus Rs 328 crore YoY. (Image: elcon.com) 25/30 Ramky Forgings Q4 | Loss at Rs 7.57 crore versus profit at Rs 24.14 crore, revenue at Rs 239.6 crore versus Rs 479.4 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 26/30 Ruchi Soya Q4 | Loss at Rs 41.2 crore versus profit of Rs 32.1 crore, revenue at Rs 3,191 crore versus Rs 3,146.3 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 27/30 Nalco Q4 | Profit at Rs 100.51 crore versus Rs 234.82 crore, revenue at Rs 1,936 crore versus Rs 2,766.2 crore YoY. (Image: nalcoindia.com) 28/30 Sun TV Network Q4 | Profit at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 283.1 crore, revenue at Rs 735.2 crore versus Rs 889 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 29/30 Mawana Sugars Q4 | Loss at Rs 56.8 crore versus profit at Rs 21.3 crore, revenue at Rs 440.1 crore versus Rs 288.1 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 30/30 DCB Bank | Compoany is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instruments, and will seek shareholders' approval in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) next month. The bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers through qualified institutional placement, and an equal amount is slated to be raised by issuing bonds, debentures or securities on a private placement basis, DCB Bank said in the annual report 2019-20. First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:27 am