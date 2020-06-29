In pics | Stocks in the news: ITC, IOC, Dish TV, Orient Paper, HUDCO, South Indian Bank, Tourism Finance Corp

DCB Bank | Compoany is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instruments, and will seek shareholders' approval in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) next month. The bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers through qualified institutional placement, and an equal amount is slated to be raised by issuing bonds, debentures or securities on a private placement basis, DCB Bank said in the annual report 2019-20.