In pics | Stocks in the news: IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, JSW Energy, Aditya Birla Capital, Bata, Birla Corp

IndusInd Bank | Promoter group Khaitan family's stake in Eveready Industries has slipped below 10 percent after IndusInd Bank acquired nearly 8 percent stake by invoking pledged shares of the battery maker, according to stock market data. Williamson Magor Group, owned by the Khaitan family, is the promoter while the Burman family is the single largest public shareholder in the city-based company with nearly 20 percent stake.