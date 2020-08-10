In pics | Stocks in the news: IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, JSW Energy, Aditya Birla Capital, Bata, Birla Corp

REC | JSW Steel | Phoenix Mills | Container Corporation of India | PSP Projects | Amara Raja Batteries | Siemens | Shipping Corporation of India | Century Textiles | Gateway Distriparks RE | Mindspace Business Parks REIT are also some of the stocks in focus today.
REC Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,845.3 crore versus Rs 1,509 crore, revenue at Rs 8,446.7 crore versus Rs 6,815.3 crore YoY. (Image: recindia.nic.in)
Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 | Loss at Rs 117 crore versus loss Rs 30.3 crore, NII at Rs 537.22 crore versus Rs 567.6 crore YoY.
Amber Enterprises India Q1 | Loss at Rs 23.9 crore versus profit Rs 64.3 crore, revenue at Rs 259.5 crore versus Rs 1,236 crore YoY. Board approved fund raising of upto Rs 500 crore. (Image: ambergroupindia.com)
Nucleus Software Exports Q1 | Profit at Rs 36.33 crore versus Rs 16.57 crore, revenue at Rs 128.35 crore versus Rs 124.05 crore YoY. (Image: nucleussoftware.com)
JSW Steel | Promoter Danta Enterprises released 3 lakh pledged shares. (Image:jsw.in)
Phoenix Mills Q1 | Loss at Rs 52 crore versus profit Rs 153.7 crore, revenue at Rs 134.7 crore versus Rs 615 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
Automotive Axles Q1 | Loss at Rs 23 crore versus profit at Rs 24.6 crore, revenue at Rs 38.85 crore versus Rs 418.4 crore YoY. (Image: autoaxle.com)
Container Corporation of India Q1 | Profit at Rs 58.26 crore versus Rs 242.51 crore, revenue at Rs 1,194.20 crore versus Rs 1,654.8 crore YoY. (Image: concorindia.co.in)
PSP Projects | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at A+ and outlook is stable. (Image: pspprojects.com)
JSW Energy | Promoter Danta Enterprises released 30 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in)
Hatsun Agro Product | Promoters R G Chandramogan & PACs acquired 1.32 lakh shares in company. (Image: hap.in)
Birla Corporation Q1 | Profit at Rs 65.77 crore versus Rs 140.62 crore, revenue at Rs 1,221 crore versus Rs 1,883.8 crore YoY. (Image: birlacorporation.com)
Mangalam Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 13.8 crore versus Rs 33.2 crore, revenue at Rs 226.2 crore versus Rs 333.2 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Amara Raja Batteries Q1 | Profit at Rs 62.5 crore versus Rs 140.73 crore, revenue at Rs 1,151 crore versus Rs 1,815 crore YoY. (Image: amararaja.com)
Aditya Birla Capital Q1 | Profit at Rs 198.4 crore versus Rs 269.85 crore, revenue at Rs 4,034.55 crore versus Rs 3,627 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Bata India Q1 | Loss at Rs 100.88 crore versus profit at Rs 100.97 crore, revenue at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 882.75 crore YoY.
Seshasayee Paper Q1 | Profit at Rs 19.30 crore versus Rs 39 crore, revenue at Rs 139.2 crore versus Rs 278.5 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Entertainment Network India Q1 | Loss at Rs 37.9 crore versus profit Rs 3.85 crore, revenue at Rs 38.46 crore versus Rs 132.4 crore YoY. (Image: enil.co.in)
FDC Q1 | Profit at Rs 91.7 crore versus Rs 56.2 crore, revenue at Rs 308.2 crore versus Rs 343.5 crore YoY. (Image: fdcindia.com)
Siemens Q3 | Loss at Rs 1.9 crore versus profit Rs 250.1 crore, revenue at Rs 1,334.6 crore versus Rs 3,216.1 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Cipla Q1 | Profit at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 447.15 crore, revenue at Rs 4,346.2 crore versus Rs 3,989 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 42.7 crore, revenue at Rs 352.3 crore versus Rs 410.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Anuh Pharma Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 5.87 crore, revenue at Rs 124.2 crore versus Rs 84.9 crore YoY. Board approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. (Image: anuhpharma.com)
Shipping Corporation of India Q1 | Profit at Rs 336.87 crore versus loss Rs 28.9 crore, revenue at Rs 1,143.46 crore versus Rs 918.95 crore YoY. (Image: shipindia.com)
Andhra Paper Q1 | Loss at Rs 25.07 crore versus profit Rs 61 crore, revenue at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 368.3 crore YoY. (Image: andhrapaper.com)
Century Textiles | Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 6,88,800 shares in company at Rs 317.45 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Gateway Distriparks RE | General Insurance Corporation of India sold 1,95,555 RE shares at Rs 12.55 per share. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com)
Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Nomura Investment acquired 62,63,200 units in company at Rs 302.45 per unit and Capital Income Builder 51,81,400 units at Rs 303.44 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Spencer's Retail RE | Habrok India Master LP sold 1,23,842 RE shares in company at Rs 26.53 per share. (Image: spencersretail.com)
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel | Next hearing in Supreme Court on AGR issue will be held on August 10. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IndusInd Bank | Promoter group Khaitan family's stake in Eveready Industries has slipped below 10 percent after IndusInd Bank acquired nearly 8 percent stake by invoking pledged shares of the battery maker, according to stock market data. Williamson Magor Group, owned by the Khaitan family, is the promoter while the Burman family is the single largest public shareholder in the city-based company with nearly 20 percent stake.
Dr Reddy's Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for generic of Cuprimine Capsules and Nicorette Lozenges.
Persistent Systems | CEO Christopher O' Connor of the company has resigned.
Results on August 10 Bank of Baroda, Power Grid Corporation, Titan Company, Astrazeneca Pharma, Ujjivan Financial Services, CARE Ratings, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:57 am