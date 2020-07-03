In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Life, HUL, NOCIL, TCS, VST Tillers, McLeod Russel

Ramkrishna Forgings | NCL Industries | PNC Infratech | Max Financial Services | Ujjivan Financial Services| McLeod Russel India | Axis Bank | PI Industries are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/28 Here are some of the stock in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/28 Reliance Industries | Intel Corp will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL). The deal with Intel — the 12th such investment in 11 weeks —takes the total stake that Reliance sold in Jio Platforms to 25.09 percent. Mumbai-based RIL has now raised a combined Rs 117,588.45 crore from some of the world’s leading tech investors led by Facebook, which bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22. Ramkrishna Forgings | Company released a pledge on 1.6 lakh shares on June 29.

PNC Infratech | CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on the long term bank facilities of company's four subsidiaries.

VST Tillers and Tractors | June 2020 sales at 805 tractors against 728 tractors in June 2019, power tillers sales at 2,675 units against 3,325 units YoY.

Max Financial Services | Company created pledge on additional 4.35 lakh shares (0.16 percent) on July 2.

NCL Industries | Company created a pledge on additional 70,455 shares (or 0.16 percent stake) for working capital loan. Ujjivan Financial Services | Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) raised stake by 0.2096% to 5.0825% via open market purchase on June 29.

GPT Infraprojects | Company bagged order valued at Rs 102.80 crore.

Arrow Greentech | Subsidiary Avery Pharmaceuticals received licenses from FDCA, Gujarat to manufacture for sale (or for distribution) of drugs for the specific applied drugs.

TCS | Company and Celonis partnered to help enterprises adopt process mining to drive superior business outcomes.

KRBL | Kotak Mahindra International sold 12,98,728 shares in company at Rs 262.03 per share.

McLeod Russel India | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 6,54,550 shares in company at Rs 7.1 per share.

Ruby Mills | Partial operations commenced at Kharsundi processing plant. NOCIL | Mafatlal Industries released 13.07 lakh shares (0.79 percent) of company from pledge.

Affle India | Company will acquire 8% stake in OSLabs Pte Ltd, Singapore (Indus OS), India's largest independent indigenous apps store.

Axis Bank | Bank decided to fully close the operations of Axis Bank UK, a subsidiary.

PI Industries | Company launched QIP issue, floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,534.24 per share.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers | Company temporarily shut down its ammonia urea plant due to the non-execution of amendment to the escrow agreement of the company.

Muthoot Finance | Board on July 18 to consider the proposal for sub-division of equity shares and seek approval of shareholders for increase borrowing powers from existing Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore. Hindustan Unilever | HUL's flagship skin care brand Fair & Lovely to be known as Glow & Lovely.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals | ICRA assigned A1+ rating to commercial paper programme.

Compuage Infocom | Zhejiang Dahua Technology appointed company as a distributor partner for its entire distribution range of CCTV surveillance and video management solution products in four major states of India.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | HDFC Life will replace Vedanta in Nifty50 index from July 3.

Cadila Healthcare | Potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said. The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

HDFC | Company plans to raise up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in a year by issuing debt securities through various modes, according to its annual report for 2019-20. It will convene its annual general meeting (AGM) on July 30 and will seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan. The corporation on the AGM day will transact as special business "to consider, and if thought fit, to pass ... a special resolution for issuance of redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and/or other hybrid instruments on private placement basis", the annual report for fiscal ended March 2020 said.

JB Chemicals | Global investment firm KKR announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. As part of the agreement, KKR will acquire its stake from the founding Mody family at a purchase price of Rs 745 per share and make an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in the company. The share purchase agreement has been struck for acquiring 54 percent stake, which values the transaction at around $500 million. According to the deal terms, once KKR acquires 54 percent stake, the promoter group can sell additional shares to the private equity firm but not exceeding 64.9 percent stake.

Motherson Sumi Systems | The Board of Directors of Motherson Sumi approved a group reorganisation plan. It said the reorganisation is aimed at realigning interests of all its stakeholders creating a simplified corporate structure for growth of businesses across product portfolios within auto components space and allied operations.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 07:40 am