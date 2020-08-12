In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Eicher Motors, Coal India, Godawari Power, Star Cement

Adani Ports | Metropolis Healthcare | Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals | | Somany Ceramics | Power Grid Corporation | Hexaware | Inox Leisure | Motherson Sumi Systems | Minda Industries | Chalet Hotels are also some of the stocks in focus today.
Results today | Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Thermax, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme, Aster DM Healthcare, Balaji Amines, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Cummins India, eClerx Services, Graphite India, GSFC, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Indostar Capital Finance, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Natco Pharma, NCC, Sundram Fasteners, Transport Corporation of India.
Adani Ports Q1 | Profit at Rs 757.8 crore versus Rs 1,028.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,292.7 crore versus Rs 2,794.5 crore YoY. (Image: adaniports.com)
Metropolis Healthcare Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.87 crore versus Rs 26.9 crore, revenue at Rs 143.1 crore versus Rs 203.3 crore YoY. Board approved the acquisition of balance 35 percent equity stake in Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services and balance 49% stake in Raj Metropolis Healthcare. (Image: metropolisindia.com)
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Q1 | Profit at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 158.8 crore, revenue at Rs 469.6 crore versus Rs 748.6 crore YoY. (Image: gacl.com)
Godawari Power & Ispat Q1 | Profit at Rs 46.49 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore, revenue at Rs 711.3 crore versus Rs 834.2 crore YoY. (Image: godawaripowerispat.com)
Star Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 83.9 crore, revenue at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 460.9 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Somany Ceramics Q1 | Loss at Rs 26.4 crore versus profit of Rs 7.1 crore, revenue at Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 395.5 crore YoY. (Image: Somany Ceramics)
Power Grid Corporation | Company appointed M Taj Mukarrum as CFO. (Image: powergridindia.com)
Hexaware Technologies | Company signed pact with Freshworks to offer digital solutions. (Image: hexaware.com)
Satin Creditcare Network | The Rs 120-crore rights issue will open on August 12. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Inox Leisure | Inox Benefit Trust sold 43.50 lakh shares in company at Rs 233 per share. However, Skale Master Fund acquired 8,55,092 shares in company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 11.25 lakh shares and HDFC MF 23.7 lakh shares at same price. (Image: PTI)
Consolidated Construction | Eastspring Investments India Infrastructure Equity Open sold 31,87,919 shares in company at Rs 0.32 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GSS Infotech | Elara India Opportunities Fund offloaded 1 lakh shares in company at Rs 23.86 per share. (Image: gssinfotech.com)
La Opala RG | Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 22,99,696 shares in company at Rs 185 per share. (Image: Wikimedia)
Spencer's Retail RE | BNK Capital Markets sold 2 lakh shares in company at Rs 21.66 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
JMC Projects Q1 | Loss at Rs 52.21 crore versus profit Rs 20.61 crore, revenue at Rs 498.4 crore versus Rs 946.9 crore YoY; Company secured new orders of Rs 1,363 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Motherson Sumi Systems | Company issued commercial paper of Rs 75 crore. (Image: motherson.com)
Minda Industries | Company sets rights issue price at Rs 250 per share, with rights entitlement ratio of 1 |27. The issue will open on August 25 and close on September 8. (Image: Minda Industries)
HDFC | Company raised Rs 10,000 crore via QIP and Rs 3,693 crore via NCDs. (Image: PTI)
KRBL | Company received in-principle approval of board for evaluating potential restructuring of energy business. Profit at Rs 125.74 crore versus Rs 136.12 crore, revenue at Rs 764 crore versus Rs 1,217.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 | Profit at Rs 56.49 crore versus Rs 52.55 crore, revenue at Rs 607.16 crore versus Rs 665 crore YoY. (Image: galaxysurfactants.com)
Prataap Snacks Q1 | Loss at Rs 5.95 crore versus profit at Rs 9.65 crore, revenue at Rs 195.74 crore versus Rs 331 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
PTC India Q1 | Profit at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 93.3 crore, revenue at Rs 4,630.8 crore versus Rs 5,411.4 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Q1 | Profit at Rs 19.20 crore versus Rs 7.98 crore, revenue at Rs 1,621 crore versus Rs 2,409.5 crore YoY. Board approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs. (Image: rcfltd.com)
MPS | Board approved buyback of up to 5,66,666 equity shares at Rs 600 per share, aggregating amount up to Rs 34 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GE Power India Q1 | Loss at Rs 18 crore versus loss Rs 8.76 crore, revenue at Rs 432 crore versus Rs 428.6 crore YoY. (Image: ge.com)
Emami | Promoter Raviraj Viniyog released 10.5 lakh shares. (Image: emamiltd.com)
KPI Global Infrastructure | Company received sanction letters for providing financial assistance for 15MW (existing) and 20MW (proposed) solar power project from PFC. (Image: kpiglobal.kpgroup.co)
Embassy Office Parks REIT | Board on August 14 to consider and approve availing debt at REIT Trust level by way of issuance of NCDs/ debt securities.
Vadilal Industries | CARE revised credit rating to BBB- with negative outlook on long term bank facilities, from BBB with credit watch with negative implications. (Image: vadilalgroup.com)
Eicher Motors | Company approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. (Image: Eicher Motors)
Coal India | Five trade unions of company who had served notice of one-day strike in CIL and its subsidiaries on August 18 had withdrawn their strike. (Image: coalindia.in)
Shriram City Union Finance Q1 | Profit at Rs 198.43 crore versus Rs 260 crore, revenue at Rs 1,482.8 crore versus Rs 1,561.1 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
MT Educare | Promoter Mahesh Shetty to sell up to 17,82,585 shares (representing 2.47 percent of total paid-up equity share capital) via offer for sale on August 12 and August 13. (Image: mteducare.com)
Chalet Hotels Q1 | Loss at Rs 39.4 crore versus profit Rs 13.92 crore, revenue at Rs 52.62 crore versus Rs 240.3 crore YoY. (Image: chalethotels.com)
Dr Reddy's Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for generic of cancer drug, Faslodex.
