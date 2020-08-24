In pics | Stocks in the news: Godfrey Phillips, Union Bank of India, JSW Steel, Zee Learn, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Ceat, Adani Enterprises

Minda Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 118.3 crore versus profit of Rs 53.5 crore, revenue at Rs 417.1 crore versus Rs 1,439.7 crore YoY. The board has fixed the issue price at Rs 250 per equity share for its Rs 250-crore rights issue. The rights entitlement ratio has also been fixed at one fully paid-up equity shares for every 27 equity share held by eligible shareholders as on the record date -- August 17, it added.