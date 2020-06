Cholamandalam Investment Q4 | Company reported a 85 percent decline in net profit to Rs 43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, due to higher provision of Rs 504 crore related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible macroeconomic threats. It had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the full year, the PAT stood at Rs 1,052 crore, down 11 per cent as compared to Rs 1,186 crore in 2018-19.