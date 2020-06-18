In pics | Stocks in the news: Fortis, JK Cement, Indraprastha Gas, Muthoot Finance, Gulf Oil Lubricants India

Indian Terrain Fashions, Emkay Global, HEG, REC, Karnataka Bank are some other stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/16 Indian Terrain Fashions | Anand Rathi Global Finance bought 4,65,000 shares in the company at Rs 32.32 per share. (Image: PTI) 3/16 Supreme Industries | Axis Mutual Fund bought 12,25,000 shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share. However, promoter Venktesh Investment And Trading Company sold 16,51,852 shares in the company at Rs 1,080.23 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/16 Fortis Healthcare Q4 | Loss at Rs 44.51 cr versus profit at Rs 135.60 cr, revenue at Rs 1,112.92 cr versus Rs 1,184.15 cr YoY. (Image: Fortis Healthcare) 5/16 Texmaco Rail Q4 | Loss at Rs 100.75 cr versus profit at Rs 31.84 cr, revenue at Rs 433.68 cr versus Rs 656.2 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/16 Emkay Global Q4 | Loss at Rs 7.61 cr versus profit at Rs 1.98 cr, revenue at Rs 34.33 cr versus Rs 34.61 cr YoY. (Image: emkayglobal.com) 7/16 Kanoria Chemicals | The company will acquire 15.55% shares in subsidiary Kanoria Africa Textiles Plc., Ethiopia. (Image: kanoriachem.com) 8/16 JK Cement Q4 | Profit at Rs 164.13 cr versus Rs 137.89 cr, revenue at Rs 1,545.65 cr versus Rs 1,564.55 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/16 Indraprastha Gas Q4 | Profit at Rs 290.76 cr versus Rs 228 cr, revenue at Rs 1,711.2 cr versus Rs 1,701 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) 10/16 India Glycols | Board on June 24 to consider raising of funds through issuance of securities. (Image: indiaglycols.com) 11/16 HEG Q4 | Loss at Rs 377 cr versus profit at Rs 482.3 cr, revenue at Rs 374.4 cr versus Rs 1,346.65 cr YoY. (Image: hegltd.com) 12/16 REC | The company appointed Vijay Kumar as Chief Risk Officer, incorporated 2 project specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for development of intra-state transmission work in Madhya Pradesh. Profit at Rs 435.71 cr versus Rs 1,256 cr, revenue at Rs 7,839 cr versus Rs 6,610 cr YoY. (Image: recindia.nic.in) 13/16 Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.07 cr versus Rs 12.22 cr, revenue at Rs 272.7 cr versus Rs 301.4 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 14/16 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q4 | Profit at Rs 35.94 cr versus Rs 47.56 cr, revenue at Rs 359.68 cr versus Rs 436.2 cr YoY. (Image: gulfoilindia.com) 15/16 Karnataka Bank | The bank launched health insurance to cover COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/16 Muthoot Finance Q4 | Profit at Rs 829.4 cr versus Rs 541.86 cr, revenue at Rs 2,630.5 cr versus Rs 2,084.64 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:23 am