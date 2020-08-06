In pics | Stocks in the news: DLF, Alkem Laboratories, JSW Steel, Adani Gas, Vivimed Labs, Canara Bank, Birlasoft

JK Lakshmi Cement | VIP Industries | Inox Leisure | Max Financial Services | NIIT | DCB Bank | Hawkins Cookers | National Fertilizers | HDFC | Jaiprakash Associates| Apollo Tyres | Fortis Healthcare are also in focus today.
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Results today | Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, Apar Industries, BASF India, Bayer Cropscience, Blue Star, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, HCL Infosystems, Honeywell Automation, Indian Hotels, JK Tyre, Lemon Tree Hotels, Matrimony.com, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Talbros Engineering, TD Power Systems, Torrent Power, Whirlpool of India, etc.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 49.8 crore, revenue at Rs 911.5 crore versus Rs 1,136.3 crore YoY. (Image: JK Lakshmi Cement)
VIP Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 51.3 crore versus profit of Rs 35.1 crore, revenue at Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 564.2 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Inox Leisure Q1 | Loss at Rs 73.64 crore versus profit of Rs 27.01 crore, revenue at Rs 0.25 crore versus Rs 493 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Adani Gas Q1 | Profit at Rs 38.91 crore versus Rs 79.31 crore, revenue at Rs 206.6 crore versus Rs 479 crore YoY. (Image: adanigas.com)
Vivimed Labs | Company received export order for supply of 'Favulous' tablets 200 mg (Favipiravir) that is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. (Image: Justdial)
Canara Bank Q1 | Profit at Rs 406.24 crore versus Rs 329.07 crore, revenue at Rs 6,095.55 crore versus Rs 3,240.61 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Birlasoft Q1 | Profit at Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 69 crore, revenue at Rs 914.63 crore versus Rs 907 crore QoQ. Company appointed Chandrasekar Thyagarajan as the Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Max Financial Services | Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 61 lakh shares in company at Rs 535.18 per share. (Image: maxfinancialservices.com)
NIIT | Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 30 lakh shares in company at Rs 96.75 per share.
DCB Bank | Oman India Joint Investment Fund II bought 50,69,903 shares in company at Rs 81.9 per share. However, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company A/C PMS Investment sold 50 lakh shares in company at Rs 81.9 per share. (Image: Wikimedia)
Hawkins Cookers Q1 | Profit at Rs 6.45 crore versus Rs 13.68 crore, revenue at Rs 100.80 crore versus Rs 142.10 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
National Fertilizers | Company reached all-time high total fertilizer sales of 18.79 lakh MT in April-July, 2020, a growth of more than 20 percent YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Manali Petrochemicals Q1 | Profit at Rs 3.09 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore, revenue at Rs 87.7 crore versus Rs 206 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
HDFC | Company launched QIP issue of Rs 14,000 crore via equity and warrants, and Rs 9,000 crore through NCDs. Floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share. (Image: PTI)
JSW Steel | Promoter JSW Techno Projects Management released 24,000 pledged shares. (Image:jsw.in)
GOCL Corporation Q1 | Profit at Rs 18.13 crore versus Rs 5.86 crore, revenue at Rs 105.5 crore versus Rs 133.13 crore YoY. Company seeks approval from shareholders for fund raising up to $150 million. (Image: Wikimedia)
Jaiprakash Associates Q1 | Loss at Rs 332.68 crore versus loss Rs 574.62 crore, revenue at Rs 1,131.3 crore versus Rs 1,751 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Apollo Tyres Q1 | Loss at Rs 134.6 crore versus profit Rs 141.6 crore, revenue at Rs 2,873.44 crore versus Rs 4,331.3 crore YoY. Company will issue preference shares worth Rs 540 crore to Emerald Sage. (Image: Apollo Tyres)
Fortis Healthcare | Company appointed Anand K as a Chief Executive Officer of subsidiary SRL. (Image: Fortis Healthcare)
DLF Q1 | Loss at Rs 71.52 crore versus profit Rs 414 crore, revenue at Rs 548.63 crore versus Rs 1,331.2 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Alkem Laboratories | Alkem Laboratories launched Favipiravir in India under the brand name Alfluenza for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. (Image: alkemlabs.com)
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:33 am