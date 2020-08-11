In pics | Stocks in the news: Cupid, Interglobe Aviation, CSB Bank, ICICI Bank, Quick Heal Technologies, KEC International, Parag Milk

Power Grid | Bank of Baroda | Shree Cement | ICICI Bank | Triveni Engineering | Titan Company | Sonata Software | Eveready Industries India | McLeod Russel India | TVS Motor are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom Here are some of the stocks in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Results today | AIA Engineering, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Electricals, Bosch, Capacite Infraprojects, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Elecon Engineering, Galaxy Surfactants, Godawari Power & Ispat, Indoco Remedies, JMC Projects, Kopran, Metropolis Healthcare, Motherson Sumi Systems, PTC India, RCF, RITES, Suven Life Sciences, Symphony, Usha Martin, VST Tillers Tractors. Power Grid Corporation Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,978.9 crore versus Rs 2,427.9 crore, revenue at Rs 8,988.7 crore versus Rs 8,804.1 crore YoY. (Image: powergridindia.com) Bank Of Baroda Q1 | Loss at Rs 864.3 crore versus profit at Rs 709.6 crore, NII at Rs 6,816.1 crore versus Rs 6,496 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Shree Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 370.8 crore versus Rs 363 crore, revenue at Rs 2,325.8 crore versus Rs 3,036.41 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) Interglobe Aviation | Board approved raising funds up to Rs 4,000 crore via issue of equity shares by way of QIP. (Image: Reuters) ICICI Bank | Bank has set floor price at Rs 351.36 per equity share for QIP which opened on August 10. (Image: PTI) Triveni Engineering | Company will buy back up to 61.9 lakh shares at Rs 105 per share via tender offer route. (Image: trivenigroup.com) Titan Company Q1 | Loss at Rs 270 crore versus profit at Rs 371 crore, revenue at Rs 1,862 crore versus Rs 4,939 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) Sonata Software Q1 | Profit at Rs 49.9 crore versus Rs 61.8 crore, revenue at Rs 952.4 crore versus Rs 928.7 crore QoQ. (Image: sonata-software.com) KEC International Q1 | Profit at Rs 70.8 crore versus Rs 88.6 crore, revenue at Rs 2,206.8 crore versus Rs 2,412.4 crore YoY. (Image: kecrpg.com) Parag Milk Foods | Stichting Depositary APG sold 2.2 percent stake in company on August 6. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com) Eveready Industries India | IndusInd Bank sold 32,46,608 shares in company at Rs 150.36 per share. Anirudh Damani bought 7,75,000 shares in company at Rs 150.05 per share. (Image: evereadyindia.com) McLeod Russel India | IndusInd Bank sold 45 lakh shares in company at Rs 13.85 per share. However, Ashwin Kamdar (HUF) acquired 6 lakh shares in company and Shah Niraj Rajnikant 24,08,814 shares at same price on the NSE. On the BSE, Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 8,36,527 shares at Rs 13.96 per share while IndusInd Bank sold 10 lakh shares at same price. (Image: mcleodrussel.com) TVS Motor Company | BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 35,47,551 shares in company at Rs 417.05 per share. Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- ODI was the seller. (Image: tvsmotor.com) Vikas EcoTech | LTS Investment Fund acquired 25 lakh shares in company at Rs 9.13 per share. (Image: vikasecotech.com) Vindhya Telelinks Q1 | Profit at Rs 30.71 crore versus Rs 70.5 crore, revenue at Rs 280.4 crore versus Rs 418.9 crore YoY. (Image: vtlrewa.com) Cera Sanitaryware | CRISIL assigned long term rating at AA-/Stable and short term rating at A1+ for company's total bank loan facilities. CSB Bank | Bank appointed Madhavan Aravamuthan as the part-time chairman. (Image: Wikimedia) Quick Heal Technologies Q1 | Profit at Rs 24.96 crore versus Rs 11.89 crore, revenue at Rs 73.46 crore versus Rs 57.6 crore YoY. (Image: quickheal.co.in) HEG Q1 | Profit at Rs 14.33 crore versus Rs 243.47 crore, revenue at Rs 233.3 crore versus Rs 816.5 crore YoY. (Image: hegltd.com) Mangalam Drugs Q1 | Profit at Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 0.7 crore, revenue at Rs 103.6 crore versus Rs 65 crore YoY. (Image: managalamdrugs.com) BLS International Services | Company is in exclusive strategic alliance with Al Wafi, Governmental Services Corporation on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt. (Image: blsinternational.com) Saksoft Q1 | Profit at Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore, revenue at Rs 93.75 crore versus Rs 92.90 crore QoQ. (Image: saksoft.com) Kiri Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 20.59 crore versus profit Rs 39.3 crore, revenue at Rs 108.8 crore versus Rs 366.4 crore YoY. (Image: kiriindustries.com) Akzo Nobel India Q1 | Loss at Rs 20.26 crore versus profit Rs 57.14 crore, revenue at Rs 258.5 crore versus Rs 719.6 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Sundaram Finance Q1 | Profit at Rs 261.5 crore versus Rs 178 crore, revenue at Rs 1,272 crore versus Rs 995.8 crore YoY. (Image: sundaramfinance.in) Cupid | Company received US FDA 51 0(k) approval for additional four variants of Male Natural Rubber Latex Condoms in addition of approval for one variant already obtained by the company, to market these products in US market. (Image: Cupid Limited) First Published on Aug 11, 2020 07:46 am