In pics | Stocks in the news: Cupid, Interglobe Aviation, CSB Bank, ICICI Bank, Quick Heal Technologies, KEC International, Parag Milk

McLeod Russel India | IndusInd Bank sold 45 lakh shares in company at Rs 13.85 per share. However, Ashwin Kamdar (HUF) acquired 6 lakh shares in company and Shah Niraj Rajnikant 24,08,814 shares at same price on the NSE. On the BSE, Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 8,36,527 shares at Rs 13.96 per share while IndusInd Bank sold 10 lakh shares at same price. (Image: mcleodrussel.com)