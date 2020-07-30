In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC, CEAT, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, ONGC, JSW Energy, Jindal Stainless, Glenmark

Punjab National Bank | Punjab National Bank International Limited (PNBIL) has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or guarantors in English courts. The case by the UK subsidiary of PNB is seen as a “landmark decision” for similar cases involving wilful defaulters who are residing in or have assets in the UK, or where the finance agreements are subject to English law and jurisdiction.