In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC, CEAT, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, ONGC, JSW Energy, Jindal Stainless, Glenmark

Sagar Cements, GMM Pfaudler, InterGlobe Aviation, Gateway Distriparks, GSK Pharma, Future Consumer, JSW Steel are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/35 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/35 Results today | Reliance Industries, HDFC, Dabur India, 8K Miles Software, A2Z Infra Engineering, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, LT Foods, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dredging Corporation of India, Eros International Media, Essel Propack, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gateway Distriparks, GMR Infrastructure, ITDC, Jain Irrigation Systems, JM Financial, Jaypee Infratech, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Laurus Labs, Mahindra Logistics,, Max Financial Services, National Fertilizers, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Sequent Scientific, SRF, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Communications, Tata Steel BSL, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Westlife Development. 3/35 Sagar Cements Q1 | Profit at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore, revenue at Rs 264.1 crore versus Rs 344.2 crore YoY. (Image: sagarcements.com) 4/35 CEAT Q1 | Loss at Rs 34.8 crore versus profit of Rs 82.6 crore, revenue at Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 1,752 crore YoY. (Image: ceat.com) 5/35 TVS Motor Q1 | Loss at Rs 139.1 crore versus profit of Rs 142.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,431.7 crore versus Rs 4,468.6 crore YoY. (Image: tvsmotor.com) 6/35 GMM Pfaudler Q1 | Profit at Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 17.7 crore, revenue at Rs 154.4 crore versus Rs 150.3 crore YoY. (Image: gmmpfaudler.com) 7/35 InterGlobe Aviation Q1 | Loss at Rs 2,844.3 crore versus profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore, revenue at Rs 766.7 crore versus Rs 9,420.1 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) 8/35 Gateway Distriparks | The Rs 116 crore Rights issue opened on July 30. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com) 9/35 Bharti Airtel Q1 | Loss at Rs 15,933.1 crore versus loss Rs 5,237 crore, revenue at Rs 23,938.7 crore versus Rs 23,722.7 crore QoQ. (Image: PTI) 10/35 GSK Pharma Q1 | Profit at Rs 110.8 crore versus Rs 113.5 crore, revenue at Rs 648.6 crore versus Rs 788 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/35 Bombay Bumrah Q1 | Profit at Rs 464 crore versus Rs 244.5 crore, revenue at Rs 3,461.9 crore versus Rs 2,784.8 crore YoY. (Image: bbtcl.com) 12/35 Chambal Fertilisers Q1 | Profit at Rs 298.4 crore versus Rs 164.4 crore, revenue at Rs 3,218.7 crore versus Rs 2,854.7 crore YoY. (Image: chambalfertilisers.com) 13/35 Deepak Nitrite | State Street Global Advisors Asia A/C SSGA Funds Management acquired 9,25,451 shares in company at Rs 632.36 per share. (Image: godeepak.com) 14/35 Kellton Tech Solutions | Peddiboyana Ramanaiah sold 4,84,784 shares in company at Rs 20.9 per share. (Image: kelltontech.com) 15/35 Gokaldas Exports Q1 | Loss at Rs 4.26 crore versus profit Rs 33.68 crore, revenue at Rs 233.9 crore versus Rs 342.23 crore YoY. (Image: CNBCTV18) 16/35 Kitex Garments Q4 | Profit at Rs 17.62 crore versus Rs 24.21 crore, revenue at Rs 146.3 crore versus Rs 180 crore YoY. (Image: kitexgarments.com) 17/35 ONGC | Company raised Rs 500 crore via NCD on private placement basis at the interest rate of 5.25 percent per annum. (Image: Reuters) 18/35 Genus Power Infrastructures Q1 | Profit at Rs 10.82 crore versus Rs 12.38 crore, revenue at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 268.63 crore YoY. (Image: genuspower.com) 19/35 Indian Energy Exchange Q1 | Profit at Rs 42.09 crore versus Rs 39.58 crore, revenue at Rs 67.88 crore versus Rs 60.55 crore YoY. (Image: iexindia.com) 20/35 Future Consumer | CARE revised credit rating on long term bank facilities to BB from A-, with credit watch with developing implications. (Image: Moneycontrol) 21/35 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | S&P Global placed ratings on creditwatch negative on growing refinancing risk. (Image: Moneycontrol) 22/35 Security and Intelligence Services (India) Q1 | Profit at Rs 57.9 crore versus Rs 74.9 crore, revenue at Rs 2,166.7 crore versus Rs 2,008.4 crore YoY. (Image: sisindia.com) 23/35 Navin Fluorine International Q1 | Profit at Rs 56 crore versus Rs 43.14 crore, revenue at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 251.5 crore YoY. (Image: nfil.in) 24/35 JSW Energy | Promoter Danta Enterprises released 39 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in) 25/35 Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Company appointed Nilkanth Natu as a Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol) 26/35 JSW Steel | Promoters Danta Enterprises released 9.25 lakh pledged shares and Glebe Trading released 4.5 lakh shares. (Image:jsw.in) 27/35 Nectar Lifesciences Q4 | Profit at Rs 7.42 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore, total income at Rs 564.87 crore versus Rs 797.3 crore YoY. (Image: neclife.com) 28/35 Rail Vikas Nigam Q4 | Profit at Rs 247.34 crore versus Rs 191.4 crore, revenue at Rs 4,220.67 crore versus Rs 3,427 crore YoY. (Image: rvnl.org) 29/35 Praj Industries | Praj and ARAI in alliance will drive green fuel technologies for transportation. (Image: praj.net) 30/35 GTPL Hathway | Promoter Anirudhsinh Noghubha Jadeja released 5.62 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Moneycontrol) 31/35 Laurus Labs | Promoter Satyanarayana Chava released 25 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Twitter @LaurusLabs) 32/35 JK Paper Q1 | Profit at Rs 3.52 crore versus Rs 127.11 crore, revenue at Rs 469.3 crore versus Rs 713 crore YoY. (Image: jkpaper.com) 33/35 Jindal Stainless | Company tied up with Maersk for logistics upgrade. (Image: jindalstainless.com) 34/35 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Company reported 2.38 percent fall in its net profit to Rs 110.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.54 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 648.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 787.97 crore for the same period year ago, it added. 35/35 Punjab National Bank | Punjab National Bank International Limited (PNBIL) has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or guarantors in English courts. The case by the UK subsidiary of PNB is seen as a “landmark decision” for similar cases involving wilful defaulters who are residing in or have assets in the UK, or where the finance agreements are subject to English law and jurisdiction. First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:53 am