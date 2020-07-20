App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocksIn pics stocks in the news
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Blue Dart, Bank of India, JSW Energy, Sunteck Realty, Dish TV

Prakash Industries, JSW Steel, Banco Products, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Hathway Cable & Datacom are among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/17

Here are stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Blue Dart Express | Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments cut stake in company to 3.11% in June quarter, from 3.35% in March quarter. (Image: bluedart.com)
2/17

Blue Dart Express | Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments cut stake in the company to 3.11% in June quarter from 3.35% in March quarter. (Image: bluedart.com)

Bank of India | Bank has appointed Shri Shankar Sen, as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/17

Bank of India | Bank has appointed Shri Shankar Sen, as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol)

JSW Energy | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 47.67 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in)
4/17

JSW Energy | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 47.67 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in)

JSW Steel | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 5 lakh shares and another promoter Danta Enterprises also released pledge on 12.54 lakh shares. (Image:jsw.in)
5/17

JSW Steel | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 5 lakh shares and another promoter Danta Enterprises also released pledge on 12.54 lakh shares. (Image:jsw.in)

Banco Products Q1 | Profit at Rs 17.56 cr versus Rs 29.92 cr, revenue at Rs 274.28 cr versus Rs 392.54 cr YoY. (Image: bancoindia.com)
6/17

Banco Products Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 17.56 cr versus Rs 29.92 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 274.28 cr versus Rs 392.54 cr. (Image: bancoindia.com)

Sunteck Realty | Company issued commercial paper of Rs 25 crore. (Image: sunteckindia.com)
7/17

Sunteck Realty | The company issued commercial paper worth Rs 25 crore. (Image: sunteckindia.com)

Representative Image
8/17

Prakash Industries | Promoter GMK Builders created a pledge on additional 1.18 lakh shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Elgi Equipments | Subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc made further investment in Evergreen Compressed Air and Vacuum LLC. (Image: elgi.com)
9/17

Elgi Equipments | Subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc made further investment in Evergreen Compressed Air and Vacuum LLC. (Image: elgi.com)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 | Profit at Rs 398.10 cr versus Rs 309.81 cr, revenue at Rs 2,729.67 cr versus Rs 2,664.15 cr YoY. (Image: PTI)
10/17

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 398.10 cr versus Rs 309.81 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 2,729.67 cr versus Rs 2,664.15 cr. (Image: PTI)

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 | Profit at Rs 65.92 cr versus loss Rs 9.72 cr, revenue at Rs 419.56 cr versus Rs 449.78 cr YoY. (Image: Justdial)
11/17

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 65.92 cr versus a loss of Rs 9.72 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 419.56 cr versus Rs 449.78 cr. (Image: Justdial)

Gravita India Q4 | Profit at Rs 13.47 cr versus loss at Rs 0.87 lakh, revenue at Rs 379.25 cr versus Rs 338.98 cr YoY. (Image: gravitaindia.com)
12/17

Gravita India Q4 | Profit came in at Rs 13.47 cr versus a loss of Rs 0.87 lakh in the yar-ago, revenue at Rs 379.25 cr versus Rs 338.98 cr. (Image: gravitaindia.com)

Winsome Yarns | Board appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. (Image: winsomegroup.com)
13/17

Winsome Yarns | Board appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. (Image: winsomegroup.com)

Rallis India | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in company to 10.31% in June quarter, from 9.93% in March quarter. (Image: rallis.co.in)
14/17

Rallis India | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in the company to 10.31% in June quarter from 9.93% in March quarter. (Image: rallis.co.in)

Nandan Denim | Rameswar Retailers LLP sold 3.3 lakh shares in company at Rs 20 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
15/17

Nandan Denim | Rameswar Retailers LLP sold 3.3 lakh shares of the company at Rs 20 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Bharat Wire Ropes | Mayank Mittal, Joint Managing Director of the company has resigned from the position. (Image: bharatwireropes.com)
16/17

Bharat Wire Ropes | Mayank Mittal resigned from the position of Joint Managing Director. (Image: bharatwireropes.com)

Dish TV | Pledge invoked on 1.08 crore shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)
17/17

Dish TV | Pledge invoked on 1.08 crore shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.