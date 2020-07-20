In pics | Stocks in the news: Blue Dart, Bank of India, JSW Energy, Sunteck Realty, Dish TV

Prakash Industries, JSW Steel, Banco Products, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Hathway Cable & Datacom are among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 Here are stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/17 Blue Dart Express | Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments cut stake in the company to 3.11% in June quarter from 3.35% in March quarter. (Image: bluedart.com) 3/17 Bank of India | Bank has appointed Shri Shankar Sen, as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/17 JSW Energy | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 47.67 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in) 5/17 JSW Steel | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 5 lakh shares and another promoter Danta Enterprises also released pledge on 12.54 lakh shares. (Image:jsw.in) 6/17 Banco Products Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 17.56 cr versus Rs 29.92 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 274.28 cr versus Rs 392.54 cr. (Image: bancoindia.com) 7/17 Sunteck Realty | The company issued commercial paper worth Rs 25 crore. (Image: sunteckindia.com) 8/17 Prakash Industries | Promoter GMK Builders created a pledge on additional 1.18 lakh shares. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/17 Elgi Equipments | Subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc made further investment in Evergreen Compressed Air and Vacuum LLC. (Image: elgi.com) 10/17 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 398.10 cr versus Rs 309.81 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 2,729.67 cr versus Rs 2,664.15 cr. (Image: PTI) 11/17 Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 65.92 cr versus a loss of Rs 9.72 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 419.56 cr versus Rs 449.78 cr. (Image: Justdial) 12/17 Gravita India Q4 | Profit came in at Rs 13.47 cr versus a loss of Rs 0.87 lakh in the yar-ago, revenue at Rs 379.25 cr versus Rs 338.98 cr. (Image: gravitaindia.com) 13/17 Winsome Yarns | Board appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. (Image: winsomegroup.com) 14/17 Rallis India | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in the company to 10.31% in June quarter from 9.93% in March quarter. (Image: rallis.co.in) 15/17 Nandan Denim | Rameswar Retailers LLP sold 3.3 lakh shares of the company at Rs 20 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/17 Bharat Wire Ropes | Mayank Mittal resigned from the position of Joint Managing Director. (Image: bharatwireropes.com) 17/17 Dish TV | Pledge invoked on 1.08 crore shares. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:20 am