In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Ajanta Pharma, Emami, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, TVS Motor

Bandhan Bank, Paisalo Digital, Jump Networks, Orient Paper & Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Supreme Engineering, Mcleod Russel India, Satin Creditcare RE, Time Technoplast, GPT Infraprojects are also in focus today.
Here are the stocks in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Bandhan Bank | RBI lifted regulatory restriction on the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the bank. With this, all the regulatory restrictions imposed by RBI are now withdrawn. (Image: PTI)
Paisalo Digital | The company will consider fundraising through various options including by way of issue of debt securities by private placement basis, on August and/or September. (Image: paisalo.in)
Jump Networks | The company will grow its proprietary blockchain platform across India by partnering and investing with MOS Utility. The partnership is expected to generate revenues of over Rs 1,000 crore in the next 12 months for the company.
Bharti Airtel | Commercial papers issued on May 18, 2020, have been paid by the company on August 17 (on the maturity date). (Image: Reuters)
Orient Paper & Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 17.4 crore versus profit Rs 8.02 crore, revenue at Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 149.76 crore YoY. (Image: Wikipedia)
Emami | Promoters Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd, Suraj Viniyog Pvt Ltd and Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd released 40,100 pledged shares. Promoters reduced pledged shares to 12,99,04,348 (54.26 percent of their total shareholding of 23,93,93,412) as of August 14, against 21,65,93,566 (90.48 percent of total shareholding) as of June quarter. (Image: emamiltd.com)
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Ravi Agrawal, Trustee Ravi Agrawal Trust released 10.5 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Twitter)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | L&T Finance 1,13,06,222 shares of the company at Rs 13.94 per share on the NSE and 4,12,93,778 shares at Rs 13.97 per share on the BSE. Singularity Holdings acquired 35 lakh shares of the company at Rs 13.95 per share on the NSE and Blue Diamond Properties bought 4,12,93,778 shares of Rs 13.97 per share on the BSE. (Image: cgglobal.com)
Rushil Decor | Aspire Emerging Fund sold 75,000 shares of the company at Rs 105 per share. (Image: rushil.com)
Supreme Engineering | Sanjay R Chowdhari offloaded 2.4 lakh shares of the company at Rs 16.53 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Mcleod Russel India | IndusInd Bank sold 22 lakh shares of the company at Rs 17.78 per share and Manju Gaggar sold 9 lakh shares at the same price, whereas Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 12,12,620 shares at the same price. (Image: mcleodrussel.com)
Satin Creditcare RE | Trishashna Holdings & Investments bought 1,90,842 Rights Entitlement shares of the company at Rs 20.15 per share. However, Linkage Securities net sold 1,47,800 RE shares at Rs 20.2 per share. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Time Technoplast | The company is expecting the necessary approval for Type-IV CNG Composite Cylinders, to be in hand not later than December 31, 2020. It shall be the only producer of Type-IV CNG Composite Cylinders in India for on board application. (Image: timetechnoplast.com)
GPT Infraprojects | The company bagged order valued at Rs 196.30 crore. (Image: gptgroup.co.in)
TVS Motor | The company launched the 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. (Image: tvsmotor.com)
HFCL Q1 | Profit at Rs 21.09 crore versus Rs 110.4 crore, revenue at Rs 699.76 crore versus Rs 1,342.7 crore YoY. (Image: hfcl.com)
Quess Corp | The company sold entire investment held in Dependo Logistics Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to Altruist Group company. (Image: quesscorp.com)
Sequent Scientific | CA Harbor Investments (part of The Carlyle Group) acquired control over the company and has become a promoter. (Image: sequent.in)
Petronet LNG Q1: Net Profit went up 33.9 percent at Rs 499.8 crore against Rs 373.2 crore QoQ. Revenue went down 43 percent at Rs 4,883.6 crore against Rs 8,567.2 crore QoQ. EBITDA was up 30.5 percent at Rs 909.9 crore against Rs 697.5 crore QoQ. EBITDA margin stood at 18.6 percent against 8.1 percent QoQ.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 07:13 am