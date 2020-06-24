In pics | Stocks in the news: BoB, JMC Projects, Shriram Transport, Wipro, Quess Corp, CARE Ratings, Asian Paints

Strides Pharma Science, Tourism Finance Corporation, IIFL Securities, IFCI, Honda Siel Power Products and Narayana Hrudayalaya are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/24 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/24 Mahindra CIE Automotive | Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos Sociedad Limitada bought 52,32,000 shares in the company at Rs 120.01 per share. However, Sundaram Mutual Fund sold 43,00,000 shares at Rs 120 per share. (Image: mahindracie.com) 3/24 Strides Pharma Science | Lifecell International Private Limited sold 9,60,000 shares in the company at Rs 450.08 per share. (Image: CNBCTV18) 4/24 Tourism Finance Tourism Finance Corporation | Beacon Trusteeship Limited sold 5,57,271 shares in company at Rs 37.65 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com) 5/24 IIFL Securities | Satpal Khattar sold 30,00,000 shares in the company at Rs 39 per share. (Image: iiflsecurities.com) 6/24 EIH Associated Hotels Q4 | Profit at Rs 10.74 cr versus Rs 18.19 cr, revenue at Rs 70.62 cr versus Rs 85 cr YoY. (Image: eihassociatedhotels.in) 7/24 IFCI | Brickwork reaffirmed rating of long-term debt instrument NCD of IFCI at BBB+/ Negative. (Image: Twitter @IFCI_LTD) 8/24 Finolex Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 58.66 cr versus Rs 97.39 cr, revenue at Rs 766.11 cr versus Rs 964.24 cr YoY. (Image: finolexpipes.com) 9/24 CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Aditya Birla Sun Life MF sold 2.01% stake in company on June 19. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/24 Honda Siel Power Products Q4 | Profit at Rs 4.85 cr versus Rs 10.75 cr, revenue at Rs 195.67 cr versus Rs 230.48 cr YoY. (Image: hondasielpower.com) 11/24 Berger Paints Q4 | Profit at Rs 103.72 cr versus Rs 110.78 cr, revenue at Rs 1,354.84 cr versus Rs 1,472 cr YoY. (Image: bergerpaints.com) 12/24 Narayana Hrudayalaya | SBI MF, through its SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, acquired 66,000 shares in the company on June 19, taking total fund house stake to 4.9930 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/24 PG Electroplast Q4 | Loss at Rs 2.91 cr versus profit at Rs 6.34 cr, revenue at Rs 182.24 cr versus Rs 169.92 cr YoY. (Image: pgel.in) 14/24 Bharat Road Network | The company and Cube Highways decided not to pursue the transaction (for buying holding in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Private Limited from Cube Highways) any further. (Image: brnl.in) 15/24 JMC Projects | Company secured new orders of Rs 938 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/24 Aster DM Healthcare Q4 | Profit at Rs 131 cr versus Rs 209.3 cr, revenue at Rs 2,301.4 cr versus Rs 2,201 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 17/24 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Q4 | Profit at Rs 40.6 cr versus Rs 123.4 cr, revenue at Rs 412 cr versus Rs 530.5 cr YoY. (Image: gmdcltd.com) 18/24 Shriram Transport Finance | CARE reaffirmed its ratings in respect of non-convertible debentures, subordinated debentures and commercial papers and revised its outlook to Negative from Stable. (Image: stfc.in) 19/24 Wipro | Company received infrastructure modernization and digital transformation contract by German-based firm E.ON. (Image: Reuters) 20/24 Quess Corp | Promoter Ajit Abraham Isaac bought 15,000 shares in company on June 22, increasing stake to 12.20 percent. (Image: quesscorp.com) 21/24 Balrampur Chini Mills | Company approved share buyback of up to Rs 180 crore and fixed July 3 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders to participate in the buyback offer. Profit at Rs 241.44 cr versus Rs 288.3 cr, revenue at Rs 1,740 cr versus Rs 1,327.33 cr YoY. (Image: chini.com) 22/24 CARE Ratings | Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Bajaj Alianz Life Insurance Company acquired 0.63 percent stake in company during May 1 to June 17, taking total stake to 5.47 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 23/24 Asian Paints Q4 | Profit at Rs 461.89 cr versus Rs 471.65 cr, revenue at Rs 4,635.6 cr versus Rs 4,991.50 cr YoY. (Image: Asian Paints) 24/24 Bank of Baroda Q4 | Profit at Rs 507 cr versus loss at Rs 8,875 cr, net interest income at Rs 6,798 cr versus Rs 6,473 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:32 am