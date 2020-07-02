In pics | Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, JSPL, Tata Motors, JSW Energy, NMDC

Eveready Industries | Anup Engineering | Somany Ceramics | Urja Global | Polycab India | Granules India | Indian Bank | TVS Motor Company are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/21 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/21 Anup Engineering | HDFC Mutual Fund bought 83,513 equity shares in the company at Rs 380.1 per share. (Image: anupengg.com) 3/21 Somany Ceramics | Birla Sun Life Insurance Company sold 2,27,000 shares in the company at Rs 117.8 per share. (Image: Somany Ceramics) 4/21 Ashok Leyland | Sales in June 2020 at 2,394 vehicles against 12,810 vehicles in June 2019. (Image: PTI) 5/21 Jindal Steel & Power | Mauritius subsidiary accepted binding offer from Templar Investments and will divest its entire stake by way of sale of shares in step-down material subsidiary Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC, Oman. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com) 6/21 Eveready Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 63.06 cr versus Rs 4.54 cr, revenue at Rs 224 cr versus Rs 331.64 cr YoY. (Image: evereadyindia.com) 7/21 Tata Motors | Sales in Q1FY21 at 25,047 vehicles against 1,37,545 vehicles during Q1FY20. (Image: Reuters) 8/21 Urja Global | Company signed MOU with Ogata Motors India for manufacturing of electric vehicles in Delhi. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/21 JSW Energy | CARE revised the outlook to Stable on the long/short term bank facilities and debt instruments. (Image: JSW) 10/21 IRCTC | The railways ministry has finally walked the talk of opening up the running of passenger trains to private companies, a significant reform that is expected to shake up the creaking infrastructure and foster growth. The ministry on July 1 invited qualification proposals from private entities to run trains over 109 pairs of routes by introducing 151 modern trains. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the ministry said in a statement. The 109 original destination pairs of routes have been formed into 12 clusters across the rail network and each train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches. 11/21 NMDC | June 2020 production remained unchanged at 5.04 MT YoY, sales at 4.96 MT versus 5.32 MT YoY. (Image: nmdc.co.in) 12/21 Polycab India | The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, Polycab Australia PTY Ltd. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/21 Granules India | The company announced completion of extinguishment of 71,01,374 equity shares under the buyback offer. (Image: granulesindia.com) 14/21 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q4 | Profit at Rs 1.84 cr versus Rs 13.49 cr, revenue at Rs 901.2 cr versus Rs 1,048.28 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/21 Indian Bank | Bank appointed Arun Kumar Bansal, General Manager, as the Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Wikimedia) 16/21 TVS Motor Company | Sales in June 2020 at 1.98 lakh units versus 2.97 lakh units in June 2019. (Image: tvsmotor.com) 17/21 Coal India | Company reported a 12.8 percent fall in production in June, reflecting the third straight month of decline in output as national coronavirus lockdowns cut demand for the fuel. Coal output fell to 39.20 million tonnes in June, compared with 44.95 million tonnes in the same period the previous year, the Coal India said in a filing to stock exchanges. Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to 41.61 million tonnes in June. 18/21 Vakrangee | Company renewed the Amazon Easy Partner Agreement with Amazon India. (Image: Vakrangee) 19/21 Kalpataru Power Transmission | CRISIL reaffirmed its AA/Stable rating on company's long term bank facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol) 20/21 ABB Power Products and Systems India | Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture commenced operations. (Image: Reuters) 21/21 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | Company has been selected by Infosys for printing of final dividend related materials for the FY19-20. (Image: djcorp.in) First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:34 am