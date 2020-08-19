In pics | Stocks in the news: Ajanta Pharma, NIIT, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Aeronautics, Adani Enterprises

CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Satin Creditcare RE, SML Isuzu, Dixon Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Dilip Buildcon are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Agro Tech Foods | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term credit rating to AA-, but revised outlook to stable from negative. (Image: atfoods.com) GTL Infrastructure Q1 | Loss at Rs 208.41 crore versus loss Rs 206.99 crore, revenue at Rs 343.71 crore versus Rs 362.37 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Ravi Agrawal, Trustee Ravi Agrawal Trust has de-pledged additional 2,40,000 shares. (Image: Twitter) NIIT | Nippon Life India Trustee through various schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund raised stake in company to 7.38 percent from 6.55 percent earlier. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q1 | Profit at Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 530.6 crore, revenue at Rs 1,312 crore versus Rs 2,008 crore YoY. Company appointed Subhash Chandra as Chairman Emeritus and R Gopalan as Chairman of the board. (Image: Wikipedia) Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 1,238.9 crore, revenue at Rs 10,239 crore versus Rs 10,159 crore YoY. (Image: hal-india.co.in) CG Power & Industrial Solutions | Yes Bank sold 2.8 crore equity shares in company at Rs 14.6 per share on the NSE and 2,38,27,756 shares at Rs 14.66 per share on the BSE. However, GDN Investments acquired 46 lakh shares in CG Power at Rs 14.66 per share. (Image: cgglobal.com) Satin Creditcare RE | Trishashna Holdings & Investments acquired 11,41,355 Rights Entitlement shares in company at Rs 20.45 per share on the NSE. However, Pankaj Jasraj Sahuji sold 1,29,875 RE shares at Rs 20.64 per share, Bhawani Finvest 2,74,521 shares at Rs 19.87 per share, Linkage Securities 2,53,257 shares at Rs 21.42 per share and Rajsonia Consultancy Services 3,70,442 shares at Rs 20.23 per share. (Image: satincreditcare.com) Som Distilleries & Breweries | Karst Peak Asia Master Fund sold 1,77,000 shares in company at Rs 46.96 per share. (Image: somindia.com) Thejo Engineering | India Opportunities Fund offloaded 30,000 shares in company at Rs 617.4 per share. (Image: thejo-engg.com) Suumaya Lifestyle | Pranith Realities LLP bought 1.6 lakh shares in company at Rs 31 per share. (Image: suumayalifestyle.com) Vikas Multicorp | Alankit Assignments acquired 43,91,000 shares in company at Rs 14.49 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com) SML Isuzu | ICRA revised long term credit rating to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative earlier. (Image: smlisuzu.com) Centum Electronics | Company announced the divestment of energy division of its French subsidiary, Centum Adetel Group. (Image: Facebook) Dixon Technologies | Board will consider fund raising on August 21. (Image: dixoninfo.com) Sterlite Technologies | Promoters' shareholding increased to 54.75 percent on August 14, from 54.16 percent in June quarter 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol) GMR Infrastructure interest cost for FY20 was Rs 3545 crore, while the operating profit for the same fiscal was Rs 2629 crore.GMR Infrastructure | Promoter Varalakshmi Enterprises LLP released 22,50,000 pledged shares of the company, GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd released 4.25 crore pledged shares. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Promoter Gautam S Adani & Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) released 1,75,05,160 pledged shares of the company and Adani Tradeline released 37,70,000 pledged shares. (Image: adaniports.com) High Energy Batteries (India) | LIC reduced stake in the company to 9.09 percent, from 11.32 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol) Adani Enterprises | Gautam S Adani / Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB. Adani Family Trust) released 1,11,09,282 pledged shares of company and Adani Tradeline LLP released 15,50,000 pledged shares. Greycells Education | Dhara Shah resigned from position of Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: greycellsltd.com) Navneet Education | Company announced redemption of commercial paper amounting to Rs 50 crore. (Image: navneet.com) Adani Transmission | Gautam S Adani / Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) released 16,15,000 pledged shares. (Image: Wikipedia) Dilip Buildcon | Company received letter of acceptance for a project worth Rs 1,334.95 crore in Uttarakhand, from Rail Vikas Nigam. (Image: dilipbuildcon.com) First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:51 am