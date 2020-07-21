In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, NHPC, Unitech, Jindal Steel & Power, L&T, IOC

Hindustan Unilever | FMCG major is expected to report decline in every earnings parameter in quarter ended June 2020 largely due to COVID impact on volume growth, but the same could be better on a sequential basis. Brokerages largely expect 1-3 percent decline in June quarter profit as well as revenue as its core business is likely to have impacted badly due to lockdown wherein people seems to have focus more on essential items than luxury products.