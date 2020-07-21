In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, NHPC, Unitech, Jindal Steel & Power, L&T, IOC

ACC, Apollo Hospitals, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Yes Bank, Bombay Dyeing are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/23 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/23 Axis Bank | Bank is expected to return to profit in June quarter 2020 compared to March quarter, but on a year-on-year basis, there could be double-digit decline in profits. According to brokerages, net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is expected to be around 14-16 percent higher year-on-year with focus on retail segment and stable net interest margin. 3/23 Hindustan Unilever | FMCG major is expected to report decline in every earnings parameter in quarter ended June 2020 largely due to COVID impact on volume growth, but the same could be better on a sequential basis. Brokerages largely expect 1-3 percent decline in June quarter profit as well as revenue as its core business is likely to have impacted badly due to lockdown wherein people seems to have focus more on essential items than luxury products. 4/23 ACC Q2 | Profit at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 455.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,602.2 crore versus Rs 4,149.8 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/23 Wipro | The company received order from ComplianceQuest for quality management solutions. (Image: Reuters) 6/23 NHPC | The company signed pact with Odisha Green Energy Body to develop solar projects. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/23 Apollo Hospitals | LIC increased stake in the company to 4.63% in June quarter, from 3.91% in March quarter, and HDFC Life Insurance also raised stake to 1.55% from 1.28% in same period. (Image: apollohospitals.com) 8/23 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care | LIC raised stake in company to 4.34% in June quarter, from 4.2% in March quarter. (Image: Wikimedia) 9/23 Yes Bank | Shareholding of individuals having share capital up to Rs 2 lakh each increased to 12.76% in bank in June quarter, from 11.79% in March quarter, and individuals share capital in excess of Rs 2 lakh each rose to 2.53% from 0.98% in same period. (Image: Reuters) 10/23 NLC India | The company issued commercial paper of Rs 500 crore in favour of ICICI Prudential Liquid Fund. (Image: nlcindia.com) 11/23 Bombay Dyeing Q1 | Loss at Rs 129.25 crore versus profit at Rs 27.65 crore, revenue at Rs 91.17 crore versus Rs 648.57 crore YoY. (Image: bombaydyeing.com) 12/23 L&T | FPIs increased stake in company to 18.77% in June quarter, from 16.90% in March quarter including Government of Singapore to 2.28% from 1.78%. However, MFs cut stake to 17.15% from 19.19% in same period. (Image: Larsen & Toubro) 13/23 NTPC | 800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation. (Image: Wikimedia) 14/23 Gateway Distriparks | Company to open rights issue of Rs 115.97 crore on July 30, till August 13. The issue price fixed at Rs 72 per share, a 20% discount to Monday's closing price. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com) 15/23 Indian Oil Corporation | Fitch affirmed IOC's 'BBB-' rating, outlook is negative.(Image: Reuters) 16/23 Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 11.76 lakh equity shares of the company. Another promoter Danta Enterprises released pledge on 4.73 lakh shares. Omaxe entered into steel supply deal with the company. 17/23 Majesco | Company to sell US subsidiary to Thoma Bravo for $420.7 million. (Image: Wikimedia) 18/23 Unitech | Board submitted resolution proposal before Supreme Court. (Image: unitechgroup.com) 19/23 Karur Vysya Bank | Appoints Ramesh Boddu as MD, CEO for 3 years. 20/23 Jubilant Life Sciences said it has received drug regulator DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of severe COVID-19. The company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market investigational drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection), Jubilant Life Sciences said in a late night filing to BSE. 21/23 Sunteck Realty | Board to meet on July 28 to mull fundraising. 22/23 Tata Power | Company arm CGPL which runs Mundra power plant has raised Rs 350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully issued and allotted Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Guaranteed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount of Rs 350 crore on private placement basis issued for a tenor of 3 years," a regulatory filing said. 23/23 BEML | The Ministry of Defence has entered into a Rs 557-crore contract with BEML to get 1,1512 mine ploughs for the Indian army's main battle tank T-90, the ministry said in a statement. First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:28 am