In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, HUL, Dish TV, Shriram Transport RE, Zee Ent, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank

Larsen & Toubro | Company is expected to show the stress of COVID-19 because of subdued execution and demand during the nation-wide lockdown. While the revenues will decline due to weak revenues in core E&C, financial services and development projects businesses, PAT will fall on higher depreciation and interest costs. The company's outlook on domestic and international tendering activities and order outlook for sub-segments within the infrastructure sector, given the current situations, will also be among the key monitorable.