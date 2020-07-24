In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, ABB India, Ujaas Energy, Supreme Petrochem, Axis Bank, Lupin

Can Fin Homes | Bank Of Maharashtra | AU Small Finance Bank | IndiaMART InterMESH | Rossari Biotech | Simmonds Marshall are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/24 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/24 Biocon | Company posted 28 percent fall in its June quarter (Q1FY21) net profit at Rs 149 crore due to higher R&D spend, lower profit share in the Biosimilars business, and lower profitability in the research services segment. The company had posted a profit of Rs 206 crore in a year ago period. Revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 1,671 crore versus Rs 1,459 crore. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization for the quarter stood at Rs 432 crore and EBITDA margin was at 26 percent. 3/24 Can Fin Homes | Board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via equity and Rs 4,000 crore via debt instruments. (Image: canfinhomes.com) 4/24 Axis Bank | Bank and Max Life will make some changes to value creation options w.r.t. deal. (Image: Reuters) 5/24 Bank Of Maharashtra Q1 | Profit at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 81.1 crore, NII at Rs 1,087.9 crore versus Rs 996.8 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/24 Lupin | Company received tentative nod from USFDA for Empagliflozin & Linagliptin tablets which are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes. (Image: lupin.com) 7/24 AU Small Finance Bank Q1 | Profit at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 190 crore, revenue at Rs 516 crore versus Rs 396 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) 8/24 IndiaMART InterMESH | Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 1,48,920 shares in the company at Rs 2,350 per share. However, Amadeus EIII LP sold 1,62,584 shares at Rs 2,381.11 per share and Amadeus IV DPF offloaded 1,96,045 shares at Rs 2,368.03 per share. (Image: Wikimedia) 9/24 Rossari Biotech | Goldman Sachs India acquired 4,81,443 shares in the company at Rs 692.17 per share. Plutus Wealth Management LLP net bought 4,77,637 shares in the company at Rs 669.25 per share. (Image: Twitter) 10/24 Wipro | Company will acquire 4C, a leading Salesforce multi-cloud partner in Europe and the Middle East, for 68 million euro. (Image: Reuters) 11/24 Simmonds Marshall | Company has resumed operations at plants. (Image: simmondsmarshall.com) 12/24 PNC Infratech | Company received LOA from NHAI for two EPC projects of Delhi - Vadodara Alignment of eight lane Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway, contract value Rs 1,547.80 crore. CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of company's subsidiary, PNC Delhi Industrialinfra Private Limited at BBB+, but outlook revised from positive to stable. (Image: pncinfratech.com) 13/24 Repco Home Finance Q4 | Profit at Rs 47.70 crore versus Rs 51.52 crore, NII at Rs 137.9 crore versus Rs 116.4 crore YoY. (Image: repcohome.com) 14/24 Pioneer Distilleries Q1 | Loss at Rs 20.13 crore versus loss Rs 81.66 crore, revenue at Rs 32.94 crore versus Rs 43.16 crore YoY. (Image: pioneerdistilleries.com) 15/24 Kingfa Science & Technology | Company has started manufacturing of MASKS at Pune plant. (Image: kingfaindia.com) 16/24 Supreme Petrochem Q1 | Loss at Rs 11.88 crore versus profit at Rs 41 crore, revenue at Rs 292.3 crore versus Rs 770.70 crore YoY. (Image: supremepetrochem.com) 17/24 Future Consumer | Pledged more than 3.45 crore shares by promoter Future Capital Investment Pvt Ltd have been invoked. (Image: Moneycontrol) 18/24 Ujaas Energy | SVA Family Welfare Trust sold 4.49 percent stake via open market transaction on July 21, as a result stake reduced to 20.34 percent. (Image: ujaas.com) 19/24 ABB India Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 69.7 crore, revenue at Rs 985.8 crore versus Rs 1,725.7 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) 20/24 Jet Airways | Company says resolution professional received resolution plans from two applicants which will be submitted before committee of creditors. 21/24 Zensar Technologies | Company posted a 6.9 percent decline in net profit to Rs 73.3 crore for June 2020 quarter. It had reported a profit of Rs 78.7 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement. Operating revenue fell 7 percent to Rs 991.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,066.1 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year, it added. 22/24 Coffe Day | A probe into the accounts of the Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) has revealed that VG Siddhartha, the owner of the Coffee Day group, died due to suicide due to his debt burden and not because he was hounded by income tax officials. The investigation report, which may be submitted to the company’s board soon, gives a clean chit to tax officials and PE investors, trashing allegations that they may have pushed Siddhartha to take his own life. However, it is true that Siddhartha’s cash flows were greatly affected after the Income Tax Department had attached his shares. 23/24 Sun Pharma | Company said Taro achieved Global Resolution of DoJ Antitrust Investigations. 24/24 INEOS Styrolution | Company said promoter rejected discovered price of Rs 1,100 per share for delisting. Promoter also decided not to make any counter offer. First Published on Jul 24, 2020 07:24 am