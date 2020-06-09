In pics | Stocks in the news: Titan Company, PVR, RITES, Apex Frozen Foods, Coffee Day

RITES | Company received an order for consultancy services for preparation of detailed project report and providing pre-construction activities for construction of highway tunnels across certain sections on Darcha — Padam road (NH-301) including approaches in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation. RITES is a Joint Venture partner in the said project and its fee is Rs 55 crore. (Image: rites.com)