In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Wipro, Havells India, Tata Motors, Reliance Capital, KPIT Tech

Tata Power, Adani Power | PNB | Arvind Fashions | Tourism Finance Corporation | Bajaj Electricals | 3M India | HPL Electric & Power are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/22 TCS Q1 | Profit at Rs 9,078 crore versus Rs 10,025 crore, revenue at Rs 38,322 crore versus Rs 39,946 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/22 Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover reports total sales at 74,067 vehicles in June quarter, down 42.4% YoY. (Image: Reuters) 4/22 Tata Power, Adani Power | Gujarat government cancels its earlier order allowing higher tariffs to Tata Power, Adani Power & Essar: CNBCTV18. (Image: Reuters) 5/22 Punjab National Bank | The board has approved raising up to Rs 10,000 cr via QIP, FPO, rights issue or any other mode; and sought shareholders nod to raise equity capital for Rs 7,000 crore in AGM. The bank declared its Rs 3,600 crore exposure to Dewan Housing Finance as a fraudulent account. 6/22 Gujarat Ambuja Exports | The board to consider 2-for-1 stock split on July 25. (Image: ambujagroup.com) 7/22 VIP Industries | The board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/22 Muthoot Capital Services | The company completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 100.89 crore on July 6. (Image: muthootcap.com) 9/22 Seamec | Vessel Seamec Gallant Time Charter with Clipper Bulk Shipping has been extended for a period of one year, having a window of six to twelve months. (Image: seamec.in) 10/22 Swelect Energy Systems | P Jagan resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: swelectes.com) 11/22 Arvind Fashions Rights Entitlement | Schroder Asian Growth Fund sold 3,21,371 shares in the company at Rs 55.89 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/22 Reliance Capital | Tejas Tradefin LLP bought 15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 10.7 per share. 13/22 Tejas Networks | HDFC MF A/C HDFC Growth Fund sold 12,19,691 shares in the company at Rs 51.8 per share. (Image: tejasnetworks.com) 14/22 Tourism Finance Corporation | The company on July 16 will consider fund-raising by way of bonds/debentures/other instruments. (Image: tfciltd.com) 15/22 Bajaj Electricals | FPIs raised stake in the company to 9.19% in the June quarter, from 7.96% in the previous quarter. (Image: bajajelectricals.com) 16/22 Havells India | LIC increased stake in the company to 5.22% in the June quarter against 3.78% in the March quarter, but FPIs reduced to 21.95% versus 23.04% QoQ. (Image: Reuters) 17/22 KPIT Technologies | Ashish Kacholia reduced stake in the company to 1.07% in June quarter against 1.65% in the March quarter. (Image: kpit.com) 18/22 Wipro | The company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 2020 on July 14. (Image: Reuters) 19/22 3M India | Max Life Insurance bought 1.18% stake in the company in the June quarter, MFs raised stake to 4.88% in Q1 versus 3.88% QoQ, but FPIs cut shareholding to 3.32% versus 4.85% QoQ. (Image: 3mindia.in) 20/22 HPL Electric & Power Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.52 crore versus Rs 12.52 crore, revenue at Rs 212.15 cr oreversus Rs 352.5 crore YoY. (Image: hplindia.com) 21/22 Dr Reddy’s Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for Prasugrel Hydrochloride tablets used to prevent formation of blood clots 22/22 Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride injection used to reduce psychotic symptoms - hallucinations and delusions. First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:02 am