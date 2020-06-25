In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bombay Dyeing, Canara Bank, Sical Logistics

Astra Microwave Products, JMT Auto, Shriram EPC, Goodyear, Bombay Dyeing, McLeod Russel India are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/26 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/26 Astra Microwave Products Q4 | Profit at Rs 10.26 cr versus Rs 7.94 cr, revenue at Rs 174.53 cr versus Rs 117.75 cr YoY. (Image: astramwp.com) 3/26 JMT Auto | Sanjay Chhabra resigned as Independent Director & Chairman due to personal reasons and other commitments. (Image: jmtauto.com) 4/26 Shriram EPC Q4 | Loss at Rs 91.08 cr versus profit at Rs 3.15 cr, revenue at Rs 184 cr versus Rs 488.73 cr YoY. (Image: shriramepc.com) 5/26 Canara Bank | Q4 Loss at Rs 3,259.33 cr versus loss Rs 551.53 cr, net interest income at Rs 3,318.52 cr versus Rs 3,500.15 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 6/26 HG Infra Engineering Q4 | Profit at Rs 54.32 cr versus Rs 38.58 cr, revenue at Rs 634.12 cr versus Rs 584.1 cr YoY. (Image: hginfra.com) 7/26 Goodyear | 2point2 Capital Advisors LLP sold 1,29,731 shares in the company at Rs 799.99 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/26 Sical Logistics | Prescient Wealth Management sold 3,50,000 shares in the company at Rs 12.74 per share. Prescient Wealth Management sold 13,50,000 shares in company at Rs 12.7 per share. (Image: sical.in) 9/26 SRG Housing Finance | Brickwork assigned a rating of BBB with Outlook Stable, for the proposed NCDs. (Image: srghousing.com) 10/26 CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Subsidiary CG International BV entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with AK Group France, for divestment of its entire shareholding in subsidiary, CG Services Systems France SAS. (Image: CG Power & Industrial Solutions) 11/26 TCS | Company helped Zebra Technologies deploy a unified platform to enrich partner experience. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/26 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q4 | Profit at Rs 2.84 cr versus Rs 1.67 cr, revenue at Rs 342.52 cr versus Rs 415.48 cr YoY. (Image: TBZ) 13/26 Bharti Infratel | Company extended deadline for merger with Indus Towers until August 31, 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol) 14/26 Indo Rama Synthetics Q4 | Loss at Rs 49.84 cr versus loss at Rs 169.33 cr, revenue at Rs 476.57 cr versus Rs 436.39 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/26 Karur Vysya Bank Q4 | Profit at Rs 83.70 cr versus Rs 60 cr, revenue at Rs 590.48 cr versus Rs 619.23 cr YoY. (Image: Justdial) 16/26 General Insurance Corporation of India Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,197.41 cr versus Rs 603.37 cr, net premium at Rs 8,439.9 cr versus Rs 5,774.8 cr YoY. (Image: gicofindia.com) 17/26 Andhra Paper | Promoter International Paper Investments (Luxembourg) SARL to sell 10% shareholding in company via offer for sale on June 25-26, with an option to sell additional 7.2% stake. (Image: PTI) 18/26 Asian Granito India | Company launched "Atmanirbhar Program' to drive retail and secondary sales aimed at reducing marketing cost and increase profitability while generating employment opportunities for creating vocal for local in current slowdown period. (Image: aglasiangranito.com) 19/26 BPCL | Company is planning to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore in FY21 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures. (Image: Reuters) 20/26 Eveready Industries | Company's 6,03,414 shares invoked on June 16. After invocation, promoters including Williamson Financial Services hold 13,77,574 shares or 1.89 percent in company. (Image: evereadyindia.com) 21/26 Bombay Dyeing | Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons sold 2.11% stake in company at Rs 76.90 per share. However, Sahara Investments, Heera Holdings and Leasing, and Nidhivan Investments and Trading Company bought all 2.11% stake. (Image: bombaydyeing.com) 22/26 McLeod Russel India | HUF Manoj Bagri sold 6,26,330 shares in company at Rs 9.5 per share. (Image: mcleodrussel.com) 23/26 Orient Green Power | Bessemer India Capital OGPL sold 60,50,352 shares in company at Rs 2.84 per share. (Image: orientgreenpower.com) 24/26 Sunteck Realty | Kotak Mahindra (International) bought 16,80,000 shares in company at Rs 180 per share, However, FGTEBP Fiam Emerging Markets Commingled Pool sold 10,71,267 shares at Rs 181.3 per share and Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund sold 29,47,776 shares at Rs 181.3 per share. (Image: sunteckindia.com) 25/26 Embassy Office Parks REIT | American Balanced Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund and Signature High Income Fund bought 2,01,67,000 shares in company at Rs 341 per share. However, India Alternate Property, BRE/Mauritius Investments and SG Indian Holding NQ CO I Pte Ltd sold 3,30,04,400 shares. (Image: Moneycontrol) 26/26 Metropolis Healthcare | Promoter Duru Sushil Shah sold 30,54,545 shares in company at Rs 1,383.44 per share. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF acquired 3,12,224 shares at Rs 1,382.10 per share. (Image: metropolisindia.com) First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:29 am