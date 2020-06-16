App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, HCL Info, Shalby, Aarey Drugs, Shriram Transport, Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Can Fin Homes, Ruby Mills, CCL Products, Intellect Design Arena are some stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/20

Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Tata Motors Q4 | Loss at Rs 9,894.25 cr versus profit at Rs 1,117.5 cr, revenue at Rs 62,493 cr versus Rs 86,422 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)
2/20

Tata Motors Q4 | Loss at Rs 9,894.25 cr versus profit at Rs 1,117.5 cr, revenue at Rs 62,493 cr versus Rs 86,422 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)

Smallcap World Fund Inc sold more than Rs 222 crore worth of shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions. It sold 15,97,950 shares of the specialty chemicals maker at Rs 854.71 each on the NSE, and 1,000,000 shares at Rs 855 each on the BSE. Smallcap World Fund held 29,71,637 shares (representing 1.71 percent of total paid-up equity) in company as per the March quarter shareholding pattern.
3/20

Aarti Industries | Smallcap World Fund Inc sold more than Rs 222 crore worth of shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions. It sold 15,97,950 shares of the specialty chemicals maker at Rs 854.71 each on the NSE, and 1,000,000 shares at Rs 855 each on the BSE.

Aarey Drugs | India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,50,000 shares in company at Rs 17.16 per share. (Image: Pixabay)
4/20

Aarey Drugs | India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,50,000 shares in company at Rs 17.16 per share. (Image: Pixabay)

Vikas Multicorp | Parvesh Sahib Singh bought 1.1 crore shares in company at Rs 3.65 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
5/20

Vikas Multicorp | Parvesh Sahib Singh bought 1.1 crore shares in company at Rs 3.65 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)

HCL Infosystems Q4 | Loss at Rs 70.94 cr versus loss Rs 43.90 cr, revenue at Rs 227.7 cr versus Rs 875.60 cr YoY. (Image: HCL Infosystems)
6/20

HCL Infosystems Q4 | Loss at Rs 70.94 cr versus loss Rs 43.90 cr, revenue at Rs 227.7 cr versus Rs 875.60 cr YoY. (Image: HCL Infosystems)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | The company has signed preliminary, non-binding letter of intent with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited in relation to the proposed amalgamation of Clix Group with the bank.
7/20

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | The company has signed preliminary, non-binding letter of intent with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited in relation to the proposed amalgamation of Clix Group with the bank.

Bayer CropScience has partnered with agri business division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform. The partnership has commenced as a pilot project in Mysore in Karnataka and will gradually be expanded to other geographies across India, Bayer said in a statement.
8/20

Bayer CropScience has partnered with agri business division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform. The partnership has commenced as a pilot project in Mysore in Karnataka and will gradually be expanded to other geographies across India, Bayer said in a statement.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.96 cr versus Rs 37.15 cr, revenue at Rs 743 cr versus Rs 765 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
9/20

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.96 cr versus Rs 37.15 cr, revenue at Rs 743 cr versus Rs 765 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Shilpa Medicare Q4 | Profit at Rs 34.57 cr versus Rs 23.88 cr, revenue at Rs 220 cr versus Rs 199.51 cr YoY. (Image: vbshilpa.com)
10/20

Shilpa Medicare Q4 | Profit at Rs 34.57 cr versus Rs 23.88 cr, revenue at Rs 220 cr versus Rs 199.51 cr YoY. (Image: vbshilpa.com)

Gujarat Industries Power Q4 | Profit at Rs 61.92 cr versus Rs 162.84 cr, revenue at Rs 342.50 cr versus Rs 364.2 cr YoY. (Image” gipcl.com)
11/20

Gujarat Industries Power Q4 | Profit at Rs 61.92 cr versus Rs 162.84 cr, revenue at Rs 342.50 cr versus Rs 364.2 cr YoY. (Image: gipcl.com)

Shalby Q4 | Loss at Rs 17.1 cr versus Rs 3.3 cr, revenue at Rs 108.88 cr versus Rs 113.5 cr YoY. (Image: shalby.org)
12/20

Shalby Q4 | Loss at Rs 17.1 cr versus Rs 3.3 cr, revenue at Rs 108.88 cr versus Rs 113.5 cr YoY. (Image: shalby.org)

Ind-Swift Laboratories | Company to launch API - Fexofenadine, an antihistamine drug in US market. (Image: indswiftlabs.com)
13/20

Ind-Swift Laboratories | Company to launch API - Fexofenadine, an antihistamine drug in US market. (Image: indswiftlabs.com)

Can Fin Homes Q4 | Profit at Rs 90.91 cr versus Rs 66.14 cr, revenue at Rs 528.85 cr versus Rs 462.93 cr YoY. (Image: canfinhomes.com)
14/20

Can Fin Homes Q4 | Profit at Rs 90.91 cr versus Rs 66.14 cr, revenue at Rs 528.85 cr versus Rs 462.93 cr YoY. (Image: canfinhomes.com)

Banswara Syntex | ICRA assigned long term credit rating to company's bank loan facilities as BBB (Negative) and short-term rating as A3+. (Image: banswarasyntex.com)
15/20

Banswara Syntex | ICRA assigned long term credit rating to company's bank loan facilities as BBB (Negative) and short-term rating as A3+. (Image: banswarasyntex.com)

Jump Networks | US-based technology investment group to infuse substantial equity funds in company. (Image: Shutterstock)
16/20

Jump Networks | US-based technology investment group to infuse substantial equity funds in company. (Image: Shutterstock)

Representative Image
17/20

Ruby Mills | Company to commence operations at Kharsundi plant from July 1. (Image: PTI)

CCL Products Q4 | Profit at Rs 42.2 cr versus Rs 35.64 cr, revenue at Rs 264.6 cr versus Rs 262.13 cr YoY. (Image: cclproducts.com)
18/20

CCL Products Q4 | Profit at Rs 42.2 cr versus Rs 35.64 cr, revenue at Rs 264.6 cr versus Rs 262.13 cr YoY. (Image: cclproducts.com)

Intellect Design Arena Q4 | Profit at Rs 41 cr versus Rs 43 cr, revenue at Rs 358 cr versus Rs 395.6 cr YoY. (Image: intellectdesign.com)
19/20

Intellect Design Arena Q4 | Profit at Rs 41 cr versus Rs 43 cr, revenue at Rs 358 cr versus Rs 395.6 cr YoY. (Image: intellectdesign.com)

Shriram Transport Finance | Company approved fund raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via rights issue and up to Rs 2,500 crore via specified securities. (Image: stfc.in)
20/20

Shriram Transport Finance | Company approved fund raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via rights issue and up to Rs 2,500 crore via specified securities. (Image: stfc.in)

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:42 am

tags #Slideshow #stocks in focus #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.