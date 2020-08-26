In pics | Stocks in the news: SBI, Kalpataru Power, Matrimony.com, Phoenix Mills, Minda Industries RE

Indokem, Adhunik Industries, IRCON International, Can Fin Homes, IL&FS Transportation Networks, FDC, Sequent Scientific, TCI Express and HKG are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Indokem Q1 | Income from operations at Rs 9.47 crore against Rs 20.62 crore YoY. Profit from continued operations at Rs 6 lakh against loss of Rs 1.04 crore YoY. (Image: indokem.co.in) Adhunik Industries Q1 | Revenue from operations at Rs 72.56 crore against Rs 158.95 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 34 lakh against Rs 2.6 crore YoY. (Image: adhunikindustries.com) IRCON International Q1 | Consolidated revenue at Rs 526.87 crore against Rs 1,069.85 crore YoY. Net profit at Rs 34.46 crore against Rs 144.66 crore YoY. (Image: ircon.org) Can Fin Homes Q1 | Total income at Rs 522.50 crore against Rs 484.14 crore YoY. Net profit at Rs 93.16 crore against Rs 80.98 crore YoY. (Image: canfinhomes.com) IL&FS Transportation Networks | The company defaulted on the interest on non-convertible debentures due on August 25, 2020. (Image: Reuters) Tata Consultancy Services | S&P Global Ratings said TCS is likely to face slower growth in revenue and profitability over the next 12-18 months, given subdued global information technology spending. However, the Mumbai-based IT major's robust cash position and prudent financial policies will continue to support its financial position, it said. Kalpataru Power Transmission | Subsidiary JMC Projects secured new orders of Rs 554 crore. (Image: Reuters) FDC | The company launched two variants of Favipiravir Drug (PiFLU and Favenza) meant to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. (Image: fdcindia.com) Sequent Scientific | Announced reconstitution of the Board by inducting Dr. Kamal K Sharma and Milind Sarwate on the board as Independent Directors. (Image: sequent.in) State Bank of India | Moody's Investors Service has downgraded State Bank of India's standalone profile to ba2 from ba1 saying it sees SBI's asset quality and profitability deteriorating. (Image: PTI) Bharat Immunologicals | Investguard Ventures sold 2,53,587 shares of the company through a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 44.96. Matrimony.com | Mayfield XII Mauritius sold 2,25,562 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 520. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 14,00,000 and 5,23,846 shares, respectively, at an average price of Rs 520. (Image: Wikimedia) Phoenix Mills | Senior Advisory Services Private Limited sold 10,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 671.76. Radhakrishna Ramnarain Private Limited sold 1,15,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 666.1. (Image: Wikimedia) Minda Industries RE | Matthews Asia Dividend Fund sold 1,09,547 shares at an average price of Rs 128.89. Punjab National Bank | Punjab National Bank informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which spearheaded the corporate governance litigation in a foreign jurisdictional court, that it has received $3.25 million as the first tranche of recoveries. Upon liquidation of the debtors’ assets by the US Chapter 11 Trustee, a sum of $11.04 million is available for distribution to unsecured creditors, including PNB. TCI Express | HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,17,203 shares at an average price of Rs 795. (Image: tciexpress.in) HKG | Record date for split of shares from face value of Rs 10 each to face value of Rs 2 each is September 4, 2020. First Published on Aug 26, 2020 07:42 am