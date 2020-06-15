In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Astrazeneca, Aarey Drugs, Wipro, IDFC, Castrol India, Hindalco, Cadila Health

Cox & Kings Financial, Godrej Properties, , Eicher Motors, Kirloskar Electric Company, Dr Reddy's Labs are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/19 TPG , an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Uber and Spotify, will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in Jio Platforms and L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 3/19 Aarey Drugs | Elara India Opportunities Fund sold another 1,50,000 shares in company at Rs 17.26 per share. (Image: Pixabay) 4/19 IDFC | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 1 crore shares in company at Rs 18.45 per share. (Image: Facebook) 5/19 Cox & Kings Financial | Dharm Prakash Tripathi bought 7,35,300 shares in company at Rs 0.65 per share. (Image: coxandkings.com) 6/19 Cadila Healthcare | Zydus signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc., to manufacture and market Remdesivir. (Image: Shutterstock) 7/19 Castrol India Q1 | Profit at Rs 125.2 cr versus Rs 185 cr, revenue at Rs 688 cr versus Rs 976.2 cr YoY. (Image: castrol.com) 8/19 IOL Chemicals Q4 | Profit at Rs 90.26 cr versus Rs 101.65 cr, revenue at Rs 441.46 cr versus Rs 422.3 cr YoY. (Image: iolcp.com) 9/19 Godrej Properties | ICRA assigned 'AA/Stable' rating for the proposed Rs 1,000 crore NCD programme of the company. (Image: godrejproperties.com) 10/19 Suprajit Engineering Q4 | Profit at Rs 2.97 cr versus Rs 41.7 cr, revenue at Rs 389 cr versus Rs 431 cr YoY. (Image: suprajit.com) 11/19 Eicher Motors Q4 | Profit at Rs 304.3 cr versus Rs 544.8 cr, revenue at Rs 2,208.2 cr versus Rs 2,500.1 cr YoY. Company approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one (1) equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. (Image: eicher.in) 12/19 Wipro | Company partnered with Citrix and Microsoft to drive business continuity for customers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 13/19 Kirloskar Electric Company | Company's units at Hirehalli, Tumkur (unit-7) and Budihyal (unit-15) partially laid-off its workmen for a period of 30 days. (Image: kirloskar-electric.com) 14/19 Geojit Financial Services Q4 | Profit at Rs 18.75 cr versus Rs 6.06 cr, revenue at Rs 82.31 cr versus Rs 75.98 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/19 JM Financial | Company closed its QIP issue, approved issue price at Rs 70 per share. (Image: jmfl.com) 16/19 Dr Reddy's Labs | Company launched Colchicine tablets in the US market. (Image: drreddys.com) 17/19 Aurionpro Solutions | Hemant Chopra resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: Aurionpro) 18/19 Hindalco Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 668 cr versus Rs 1,178 cr, revenue at Rs 29,318 cr versus Rs 33,745 cr YoY. (Image: hindalco.com) 19/19 Astrazeneca Pharma | Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have signed a contract with Astrazeneca to supply European citizens with a vaccine against the coronavirus, Italy's health minister said on June 13. The contract is for 400 million doses of the vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford and whose experimentation phase is already advanced and expected to end in autumn, Roberto Speranza said in a Facebook post. He added that a first batch of doses would be made available by the end of this year. First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:36 am