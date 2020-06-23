In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Infosys, TCS, Glenmark, ICICI Prudential Life

Birla Tyres, Indostar Capital Finance, 8K Miles Software Services, Morepen Laboratories, Shiva Cement are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/22 IT stocks in focus | Shares of IT companies will be in focus after United States President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year. Trump said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis. The proclamation that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1. 3/22 Glenmark Pharma | HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund sold 18,79,542 shares in the company at Rs 527.77 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/22 ICICI Prudential Life | Government of Singapore acquired 1,64,30,820 shares in the company at Rs 391.6 per share. ICICI Bank sold 2.15 crore shares at Rs 391.6 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/22 JHS Svendgaard | HT Media sold 3,20,662 shares in the company at Rs 14.4 per share. (Image: svendgaard.com) 6/22 Birla Tyres | Minal Bharat Patel sold 7,15,000 shares in the company at Rs 37.21 per share. Finquest Financial Solutions sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 37 per share. (Image: birlatyre.com) 7/22 Indostar Capital Finance | Edelweiss MF bought 22.65 lakh shares in the company at Rs 285 per share. Mission Street Pte Ltd sold same number of shares at same price. (Image: indostarcapital.com) 8/22 UFO Moviez Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.78 cr versus Rs 33.54 cr, revenue at Rs 109.34 cr versus Rs 190.96 cr YoY. (Image: ufomoviez.com) 9/22 Satin Creditcare Network | Board approved rights issue of up to Rs 120 crore. (Image: satincreditcare.com) 10/22 Balaji Amines Q4 | Profit at Rs 30.81 cr versus Rs 26.45 cr, revenue at Rs 258 cr versus Rs 226.62 cr YoY. (Image: balajiamines.com) 11/22 8K Miles Software Services | US-based step-down subsidiary launched full-fledged operations of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (8kmiles.com) 12/22 Reliance Industries | 43rd Annual General Meeting will be held on July 15, 2020. (Image Source: Reuters) 13/22 Mindteck | The company won two-year contract in the Middle East. (Image: Pixabay) 14/22 Skipper Limited Q4 | Profit at Rs 28.12 cr versus Rs 17.75 cr, revenue at Rs 438.85 cr versus Rs 433.4 cr YoY. (Image: skipperlimited.com) 15/22 Morepen Laboratories Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.02 cr versus Rs 10.49 cr, revenue at Rs 206.60 cr versus Rs 218.71 cr YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 16/22 Artson Engineering | The company received a biennial rate contract for Rs 31.70 crore from Tata Projects. (Image: artson.net) 17/22 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q4 | Profit at Rs 5.97 cr versus Rs 0.41 cr, revenue at Rs 95.37 cr versus Rs 88.22 cr YoY. (Image: khaitanchemfert.com) 18/22 Shiva Cement | Promoter JSW Cement acquired 2.56 percent stake in company via off-market transaction on June 18, taking total stake to 59.31 percent. (Image: shivacement.com) 19/22 Results on June 23 | Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Berger Paints, Aster DM Healthcare, Ador Welding, Asahi Songwon Colors, Balrampur Chini Mills, DB Corp, EIH Associated Hotels, Finolex Industries, GM Breweries, GMDC, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Bank, Kolte-Patil Developers, Man Industries, NLC India, Page Industries, Phillips Carbon Black, Precision Camshafts, Surana Telecom, Talbros Engineering, Vardhman Textiles. 20/22 Info Edge (India) | Company posted over 63 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 325.2 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated income from operations, however, increased 7.8 percent to Rs 327.5 crore in January-March 2020 quarter from Rs 303.8 crore in the year-ago period. 21/22 NDTV | New Delhi Television (NDTV) reported a 30.19 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, NDTV said in a regulatory filing. 22/22 Yes Bank | The Reserve Bank has asked Yes Bank not to pay interest on tier-II bonds due on June 29 as its capital levels are below the mandatory threshold. Interest payments on the bank's 10.25 percent unsecured non-convertible upper tier-II bonds issued in 2012 is due on June 29 and the city-based lender had sought the RBI nod to honour the same. The bank's total capital adequacy ratio had stood at 8.5 percent, including the tier-I ratio at 6.5 percent as of March 31 this year. The regulatory requirement is to maintain the tier-I ratio above 8.875 percent. First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:29 am