Brigade Enterprises | Company reported 115 percent drop in the fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, due to the change in accounting norms to AS-115 and nationwide lockdown impacting the hospitality business and the increase in CSR spend. For the full year,net profit declined 45.57 percent to Rs 130.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.46 percent to Rs 2632.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2972.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.