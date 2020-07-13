In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Infosys, ITC, IRCTC, SAIL, Yes Bank, Future Consumer

Ashapura Minechem | SAIL | Amtek Auto | GNFC | Dish TV | BASF India | Havells India | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Dilip Buildcon | Shalby | Biocon | Shriram EPC | Avenue Supermarts | Oil India are also in focus today.
Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Jio Platforms received subscription amounts from Interstellar Platform Holdings (Rs 1,894.50 crore), Public Investment Fund (Rs 11,367 crore), SLP Redwood Holdings (Rs 10,202.55 crore) and General Atlantic Singapore JP (Rs 6,598.38 crore).
Infosys | The company and Old National Bank forged digital transformation partnership. (Image: Reuters)
Ashapura Minechem Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 367.86 cr versus Rs 1.3 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 103 cr versus Rs 159.6 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
SAIL Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 2,647.52 cr versus Rs 548 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 16,172 cr versus Rs 18,492 cr. (Image: PTI)
Amtek Auto | NCLT approved the resolution plan submitted by Decan Value Investors LP and DVI PE (Mauritius) for Amtek Auto. (Image: amtek.com)
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 240 cr versus Rs 95 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 1,342.5 cr versus Rs 1,431 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Dish TV | IDBI Trusteeship Services invoked pledge on 1.44% stake in the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IRCON International Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 115.40 cr versus Rs 99.71 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 1,873.35 cr versus Rs 1,797.20 cr. (Image: ircon.org)
Yes Bank | Yes Bank will conduct press meet to announce its follow on public offering on July 13. (Image: Reuters)
Future Consumer Q4 | Loss was at Rs 175.33 cr versus profit at Rs 7.75 cr in the year-ago, revenue came in at Rs 947 cr versus Rs 1,037.4 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
ITC | The company will announce its June quarter earnings 2020 on July 24. (Image: Reuters)
IRCTC Q4 | Profit came in at Rs 150.6 cr versus Rs 83.97 cr, revenue stood at Rs 586.89 cr versus Rs 497.74 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Indostar Capital Finance | Brookfield became the promoter of the company along with Indostar Capital. (Image: indostarcapital.com)
Newgen Software Technologies | FPIs raised stake to 15.43% in the June quarter, against 13.46% in the March quarter. (Image: newgensoft.com)
BASF India | The company acquired 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India from BASF Nederland BV and BASF SE, for Rs 305 crore. (Image: basf.com)
Indo Us Bio-Tech | The company entered into an agreement with National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India for Empanelment of producer for the supply of vegetable seed. (Image: Reuters)
Havells India | CARE assigned AAA rating for long term bank facilities of the company. (Image: Reuters)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 92.86 cr versus loss at Rs 264.43 cr in the year-ago, NII was at Rs 68.57 cr versus Rs 140.19 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Dilip Buildcon | Company declared as L-1 bidder for HAM project in Gujarat. (Image: dilipbuildcon.com)
Shalby | ICRA reaffirmed long-term rating as A on the term loans and fund based facilities and revised outlook on the long-term rating to Stable from Positive. (Image: shalby.org)
Biocon | Drug Itolizumab received DCGI nod for its use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. (Image: Reuters)
Shriram EPC | The company approved signing of term sheet with Middle East-focussed Markab Capital for the issuance and allotment of equity shares by way of preferential issue for a total value of up to Rs 250 crore, subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence and definitive agreements. (Image: shriramepc.com)
Avenue Supermarts Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 40.09 cr versus Rs 323.09 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 3,883.2 cr versus Rs 5,814.6 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Galaxy Surfactants | The company restarted operations at its units in Tarapur location. (Image: galaxysurfactants.com)
Sunteck Realty | The company repaid amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper. (Image: sunteckindia.com)
Oil India | Blowout in the gas well of the company at Baghjan Tinsukia on July 10. (Image: oil-india.com)
PNB Housing Finance | Company said it will seek shareholders' approval next month to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore through debt securities. The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2020. Shareholders are being requested to authorise the board of directors to offer, from time to time, the subscription of redeemable, secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 45,000 crore in one or more tranches, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
JSW Steel | Company has decided to reduce its capex target for 2020-21 by about 45 percent to Rs 9,000 crore against its earlier plan of spending Rs 16,340 crore. At 9,000 crore, the capex target is about 12 percent lower compared to the company's Rs 10,200-crore spend during 2019-20.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 06:59 am