In pics | Stocks in the news: Ramco Systems, TeamLease Services, Shree Cement, Aarey Drugs, HSIL

JHS Svendgaard, Voltamp Transformers, Shriram Transport Finance, Genus Power Infrastructures, Shankara Building Products, Tanla Solutions are also in focus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/19 Results on June 11 | Allied Digital Services, Banco Products (India), DIC India, Dixon Technologies, EID Parry, Enkei Wheels, Foods & Inns, IIFL Wealth Management, KNR Constructions, KSB, Redington India, Shriram City Union Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Take Solutions and Westlife Development. 3/19 Ramco Systems | Vijay Kishanlal Kedia bought 3,39,843 shares at Rs 87.82 per share. (Image: ramco.com) 4/19 Aarey Drugs | LTS Investment Fund further sold 5,15,000 shares in company at Rs 19.00 per share. (Image: Pixabay) 5/19 JHS Svendgaard | HT Media sold 3,70,000 shares in company at Rs 16.05 per share. (Image: svendgaard.com) 6/19 Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed rating of the company for commercial papers at A1+. (Image: Reuters) 7/19 Shriram Transport Finance Q4 | Profit at Rs 224.35 cr versus Rs 749 cr, revenue at Rs 4,168.4 cr versus Rs 3,873 cr YoY. (Image: stfc.in) 8/19 HSIL Q4 | Profit at Rs 3.38 cr versus Rs 33.53 cr, revenue at Rs 461 cr versus Rs 471.5 cr YoY. (Image: Wikipedia) 9/19 Tanla Solutions Q4 | Loss at Rs 89.13 cr versus profit at Rs 9.73 cr, revenue at Rs 522 cr versus Rs 318 cr YoY. (Image: CNBCTV18) 10/19 Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 | Profit at Rs 13.90 cr versus Rs 16.83 cr, revenue at Rs 248.3 cr versus Rs 268 cr YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 11/19 TeamLease Services | Company acquired additional 24% stake in TeamLease E-Hire (formerly known as Cassius Technologies). (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/19 Shankara Building Products Q4 | Profit at Rs 1.1 cr versus Rs 0.3 cr, revenue at Rs 66.7 cr versus Rs 59.8 cr YoY. (Image: Wikipedia) 13/19 Voltamp Transformers Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.54 cr versus Rs 32.2 cr, revenue at Rs 225 cr versus Rs 258.8 cr YoY. (Image: Voltamp Transformers) 14/19 Indian Hotels Company | Company reported a 37.75 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.29 crore for the March quarter, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,101.02 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,281.55 crore for the same period a year ago, the filing said. 15/19 Mahanagar Gas : Company's net profit went down 10.5 percent at Rs166.59 crore against Rs 186 crore QoQ. Revenue was down 7.8 percent at Rs 686.6 crore against Rs 744.5 crore QoQ. EBITDA fell 5.8 percent at Rs 243.8 crore against Rs 258.7 crore QoQ. EBITDA Margin stood at 35.5 percent against 34.7 percent QoQ. 16/19 NTPC | Company will give Rs 1,363 crore discount to distribution companies (discom) on fixed or capacity charges during the lockdown period this fiscal, the state-run company said on Wednesday. The NTPC board has also approved deferring the collection of Rs 2,064 crore fixed charges from discoms till the end of lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. 17/19 Jindal Stainless Hisar | Company reported 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 93.79 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 65.59 crore in January-March 2018-19, JSHL said in a BSE filing. However, total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 2,052 crore from Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period. 18/19 Orient Green Power Company | Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing. The total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 116.12 crore as compared with Rs 87.37 crore a year ago. 19/19 Century Textiles and Industries | Company reported 43.94 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.88 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19. The company logged a profit of Rs 142.50 crore in January-March period a year ago, Century Textiles and Industries Ltd (CTIL) said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations was at Rs 770.03 crore, down 8.67 per cent as compared to Rs 843.14 crore in the year-ago quarter. First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:09 am