In pics | Stocks in the news: Ramco Systems, TeamLease Services, Shree Cement, Aarey Drugs, HSIL

Indian Hotels Company | Company reported a 37.75 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.29 crore for the March quarter, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,101.02 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,281.55 crore for the same period a year ago, the filing said.