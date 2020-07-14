App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 08:43 AM IST

In pics | Stocks in the news: Phoenix Mills, Godrej Industries, 5paisa Capital, DB Corp, Adani Ports, Tata Steel

BF Utilities | Centrum Capital | Clariant Chemicals | Arvind Fashions Rights Entitlement | MBL Infrastructures | North East Carry Corp are also some of the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here are some of the stocks in the news today.
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Centrum Capital | Promoter BG Advisory Services LLP sold 6 lakh shares via off market transaction on July 10.
Centrum Capital | Promoter BG Advisory Services LLP sold 6 lakh shares via off market transaction on July 10. (Image: centrum.co.in)

Phoenix Mills | Board approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,100 crore.
Phoenix Mills | Board approved raising funds up to Rs 1,100 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Godrej Industries | Company approved the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 750 crore on private placement basis.
Godrej Industries | The company approved the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 750 crore on private placement basis. (Image: godrejindustries.com)

BF Utilities | Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 1.3% stake in company during June quarter.
BF Utilities | Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 1.3% stake in the company during June quarter. (Image: bfutilities.com)

5paisa Capital Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.8 cr versus loss Rs 0.52 cr, revenue at Rs 42.4 cr versus Rs 22.8 cr YoY.
5paisa Capital Q1 | Profit stood at Rs 2.8 cr versus a loss of Rs 0.52 cr in the year-ago, revenue at Rs 42.4 cr versus Rs 22.8 cr. (Image:5paisa.com)

Clariant Chemicals | Nihar Nandan Nilekani sold 1,92,012 shares in company at Rs 558.29 per share, Rohini Nilekani 2 lakh shares at Rs 546.17 per share and Janhavi Nilekani 2,26,000 shares at Rs 551.35 per share.
Clariant Chemicals | Nihar Nandan Nilekani sold 1,92,012 shares of the company at Rs 558.29 per share, Rohini Nilekani 2 lakh shares at Rs 546.17 per share and Janhavi Nilekani 2,26,000 shares at Rs 551.35 per share. (Image: Reuters)

Representative image
Arvind Fashions Rights Entitlement | Kotak Standard Multicap Fund offloaded 4,83,404 RE shares of the company at Rs 36.26 per share. (Image: PTI)

DB Corp | DB Consolidated released pledge on 28 lakh shares of company.
DB Corp | DB Consolidated released pledge on 28 lakh shares of the company. (Image: Wikipedia)

Adani Ports | Adani Logistics successfully completed its first ever containerized cargo export from India to Bangladesh utilizing inland waterways.
Adani Ports | Adani Logistics successfully completed its first-ever containerized cargo export from India to Bangladesh utilizing inland waterways. (Image: adaniports.com)

MBL Infrastructures Q4 | Profit at Rs 289.71 cr versus loss Rs 302.12 cr, revenue at Rs 85.3 cr versus Rs 12.97 cr YoY.
MBL Infrastructures Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 289.71 cr versus a loss of Rs 302.12 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 85.3 cr versus Rs 12.97 cr. (Image: mblinfra.com)

North East Carry Corp | Silvertoss Shoppers acquired 3 lakh shares in company at Rs 16 per share.
North East Carry Corp | Silvertoss Shoppers acquired 3 lakh shares of the company at Rs 16 per share. (Image: Moenycontrol)

pharma2
Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Albuterol Sulfate and Ipratropium Bromide Solution used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Tata Steel
Tata Steel | Moody’s confirms Tata Steel’s ‘Ba2’ rating; changes outlook to negative.

HDFC Bank | Bank said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year.
HDFC Bank | Bank said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year. "We would like to state that the executive concerned who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020 in the normal course of his employment. The bank has a well established process of investigating every complaint that it receives and takes actions as appropriate," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said.

Vodafone
Vodafone Idea | Company approached the telecom tribunal TDSAT against the sectoral regulator Trai's missive to put on hold its plan that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, according to sources. Sources privy to the development said that the telecom operator has filed a petition in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), challenging Trai's move and has requested for an early hearing on the matter.

Biocon | Biocon's partner Equillium has said it is planning to conduct a global randomised controlled clinical trial of Itolizumab in COVID-19 patients, for which the American biotech firm will file a US investigational new drug application (IND).
Biocon | Biocon's partner Equillium has said it is planning to conduct a global randomised controlled clinical trial of Itolizumab in COVID-19 patients, for which the American biotech firm will file a US investigational new drug application (IND).

HDFC
HDFC | Mortgage lender said it is planning to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing debt securities, and will seek approval of shareholders in its upcoming AGM later this month. The board of directors of HDFC Ltd will meet on July 30 to announce the quarterly results for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Apollo Tyres | Company's Netherlands-arm reaches agreement with Works Council to retain 737 jobs against 1,265 earlier.
Apollo Tyres | Company's Netherlands-arm reaches agreement with Works Council to retain 737 jobs against 1,265 earlier.

Cipla12802
Cipla | Company gets US FDA nod for Icatibant Injectable pre-filled syringe.

Sobha
Sobha | Company’s sales dipped during April and May months but inquiries were at near pre-COVID levels and sales improved from June onwards. There is a short term impact on the supply chain due to restricted commercial activities across various states, it said.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:00 am

