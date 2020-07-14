In pics | Stocks in the news: Phoenix Mills, Godrej Industries, 5paisa Capital, DB Corp, Adani Ports, Tata Steel

HDFC Bank | Bank said it has launched a probe into its auto lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a long-time executive who retired on March 31 this year. "We would like to state that the executive concerned who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020 in the normal course of his employment. The bank has a well established process of investigating every complaint that it receives and takes actions as appropriate," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said.