Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment | Yes Bank has filed a suit at the Bombay High Court against Zee Entertainment Enterprises and its board of directors, including founder Subhash Chandra as well as MD and CEO Punit Goenka, over their alleged failure to honour obligations under a disputed guarantee related to a 2016 loan of around $50 million. Yes Bank, which is backed by a consortium led by SBI, believes Zee Entertainment defaulted on the loan and sought the dues to be paid back in the suit, according to people intimately familiar with the case. The bank urged the court to restrain the media and entertainment firm from disposing of assets to third parties.