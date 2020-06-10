In pics | Stocks in the news: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Tourism Finance, REC

Aarey Drugs, Uniply Industries, Cupid, Gujarat Pipavav Port, eClerx Services, Bombay Dyeing, KRBL are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 Hero MotoCorp | Company reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. The significant fall in tax cost (down 91.5 percent YoY) helped limit the decline in bottomline. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,238 crore, falling 21 percent year-on-year, impacted by lower sales volumes, which declined 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 38.3 percent to Rs 660 crore and margin dipped 300 bps to 10.6 percent. 3/18 Aarey Drugs | LTS Investment Fund sold another 1,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 17.80 per share. (Image: Pixabay) 4/18 Tourism Finance Corporation | Anirudh Damani sold 5,53,005 shares of the company at Rs 39.17 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com) 5/18 Uniply Industries | Satpal Khattar sold 9 lakh shares at Rs 6.09 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/18 REC | UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares at Rs 102.25 per share. However, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund sold 1,33,50,472 shares at Rs 102.25 per share. (Image: recindia.nic.in) 7/18 Cupid | The company received a repeat order from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore. (Image: cupidlimited.com) 8/18 Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 | Profit was at Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue stood at Rs 161.9 crore versus Rs 180.1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/18 Maruti Suzuki | Production in May stood at 3,714 vehicles against 1,51,188 vehicles in May 2019. (Image: WIkimedia) 10/18 eClerx Services Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 59.2 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 350.93 crore versus Rs 365.1 crore. (Image: eclerx.com) 11/18 Wipro | The company collaborated with Amazon Web Services to extend DevOps capabilities. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 12/18 Bombay Dyeing Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 48.57 crore versus Rs 1,192.6 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 313.10 crore versus Rs 2,786.36 crore. (Image: bombaydyeing.com) 13/18 KRBL Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 149.68 crore versus Rs 138.53 crore in the year-ago period, revenue was at Rs 1,062.50 crore versus Rs 1,196.41 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 14/18 Graphite India | Company reported a 94.14 percent decline in net profit at Rs 25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 427 crore in January-March quarter last fiscal, Graphite India said in a regulatory filing. 15/18 TeamLease Services | Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher taxes. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.02 crore for the same period previous fiscal, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing. The total revenue stood at Rs 1,345 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,168.57 crore for the same period a year ago. 16/18 JM Financial | Company has launched a qualified institutional placement, or QIP, with an indicative issue size of $101.8 million, or up to Rs 770 crore, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. The QIP has been launched at an indicative price of Rs 70 per share, which represents a 1.41 percent discount to the last closing price on June 9, according to one of the persons cited above. Another person confirmed the QIP details. 17/18 Bharti Airtel | Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharti International (Singapore) Pte Ltd, bought an additional 6.3 percent stake in Bangladesh’s second-largest telecom operator, Robi Axiata Ltd for an undisclosed amount from Japanese telecom major NTT Docomo Inc. 18/18 Yes Bank | Bank on June 9 said that Madhu Kapur, wife of the bank's late co-founder Ashok Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against it in 2013. The case was filed by Kapur when the family was locked in a pitched battle with the bank, then headed by Rana Kapoor who was subsequently dismissed by RBI in 2018. First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:12 am