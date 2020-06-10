In pics | Stocks in the news: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Tourism Finance, REC

JM Financial | Company has launched a qualified institutional placement, or QIP, with an indicative issue size of $101.8 million, or up to Rs 770 crore, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. The QIP has been launched at an indicative price of Rs 70 per share, which represents a 1.41 percent discount to the last closing price on June 9, according to one of the persons cited above. Another person confirmed the QIP details.