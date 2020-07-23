In pics | Stocks in the news: L&T, Vodafone Idea, Uflex, Tata Steel, SBI, JSPL, Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Company reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.46 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in international markets. It had posted a net profit of Rs 123.72 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,341.32 crore for the period under consideration against Rs 948.91 crore for the same period year ago, it added.