In pics | Stocks in the news: L&T, Vodafone Idea, Uflex, Tata Steel, SBI, JSPL, Alembic Pharma

Larsen & Toubro Q1 | Profit at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 1,472.6 crore, revenue at Rs 21,260 crore versus Rs 29,636 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Vodafone Idea | Supreme Court dismissed plea by I-T Department challenging Bomay HC order directing refund of Rs 833 crore and upheld Vodafone's claims for refund of Rs 833 crore for AY2014-15 - CNBC-TV18. (Image: PTI)
Rallis India Q1 | Profit at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore, revenue at Rs 662.7 crore versus Rs 623.2 crore YoY. (Image: rallis.co.in)
Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Heidelberg Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 79 crore, revenue at Rs 407.7 crore versus Rs 589.2 crore YoY. (Image: mycemco.com)
International Combustion | Company resumed operations at Aurangabad plant. (Image: internationalcombustion.in)
Satin Creditcare Network | Meeting is scheduled for July 25 for issuance of NCDs up to Rs 25 crore through private placement. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Tata Steel | LIC increased its stake in company to 10.98 percent from 8.96 percent earlier via open market purchases. (Image: Wikimedia)
ICICI Securities Q1 | Profit at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 113.77 crore, revenue at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 386.5 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Heritage Foods | UTI Asset Management Company increased stake in company to 5.0075 percentage from 4.9729 percentage via open market purchases. (Image: heritagefoods.com)
Uflex | Ricky Kirpalani & PACs raised stake in company to 15.15 percentage from 13.10 percentage earlier via open market purchases. (Image: uflexltd.com)
ANG Lifesciences | Company appointed Subodh Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: anglifesciences.com)
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 | Profit at Rs 679.13 crore versus Rs 669.28 cr, revenue at Rs 90.25 crore versus Rs 78.59 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Emami | Promoters Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd and Priti A Sureka released pledge on 53 lakh shares. (Image: emamiltd.com)
Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd released pledge on 35 lakh shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
Astec Lifesciences Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.18 crore versus loss Rs 1.11 crore, revenue at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 76.98 crore YoY. (Image: astecls.com)
IndiaMART InterMESH | Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius sold 1.75 lakh shares in company at Rs 2,251.41 per share. (Image: Wikimedia)
Shriram Transport RE | Societe Generale acquired 1,47,407 RE shares at Rs 102.04 per share. (Image: stfc.in)
Vikas Multicorp | Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 59.50 lakh shares in company at Rs 8.60 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
State Bank of India | Bank on July 31 will consider financial results for the quarter ended June 2020. (Image: Reuters)
eClerx Services | Company closed its Buy Back program after buying Rs 109.5 crore worth of shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Balaji Telefilms Q4 | Loss at Rs 19.68 crore versus loss at Rs 27.84 crore, revenue at Rs 107.67 crore versus Rs 88.86 crore YoY. (Image: balajitelefilms.com)
Rossari Biotech | Company will list its equity shares on bourses on July 23. (Image: Twitter)
Yes Bank | Bank plans to redeem Tier-II Bonds issued in August 2010; seeks RBI nod.
Axis Bank | Bank's group executive- banking operations and transformation Naveen Tahiliyani quits.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Company reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.46 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in international markets. It had posted a net profit of Rs 123.72 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,341.32 crore for the period under consideration against Rs 948.91 crore for the same period year ago, it added.
RBL Bank | Bank reduces lending rates by 10 bps across tenors with effect from July 22.
Wipro | Company to launch its 5G Edge services solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities.
