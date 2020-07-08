In pics | Stocks in the news: Cipla, Kamat Hotels, Maruti Suzuki, Gayatri Projects, CEAT, Titan Company, NCL Industries

Shalimar Paints | Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Birlasoft | Zuari Agro Chemicals | Varun Beverages | Magma Fincorp | Best Agrolife | BC Power Controls | CG Power & Industrial Solutions | NCL Industries | Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | NR Agarwal Industries | ZIM Laboratories are also in focus today.
Here are some of the stock in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Cipla | Company is expected to launch its version of remdesivir in the next one to two days, the company told CNBC-TV18. The first batch of Cipla's remdesivir has left the manufacturing plant of Sovereign Pharma -- the Daman-based company that has been contracted to produce finished dosages. "We are attempting to launch remdesivir in the next 1-2 days. We cannot comment on the volumes just as yet, but there is a huge demand-supply gap in the market," Kedar Upadhyay, Cipla CFO told CNBC-TV18.
Shalimar Paints | Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India cuts stake in the company to 1.66% in June quarter against 1.84% in March quarter. (Image: shalimarpaints.com)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | RBI extended term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank by another 3 months or till the appointment of MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Birlasoft | The company partnered with Innoveo to fast-track the journey to digital excellence. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Zuari Agro Chemicals | NPK-A plant of the company has been shut down due to non-availability of bagging workers owing to COVID-19. (Image: zuari.in)
Varun Beverages | Promoter Vivek Gupta released a pledge on 2,06,800 equity shares of the company. (Image: varunpepsi.com)
CEAT | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings cut stake in the company to 8.723% from 10.929% earlier. (Image: ceat.com)
Magma Fincorp | Magma partnered with Wadhwani Foundation to provide pro-bono business consulting to SME customers. (Image: magma.co.in)
Best Agrolife | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1,12,000 shares of the company at Rs 464 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
BC Power Controls | Silvertoss Shoppers sold 4,52,022 shares of the company at Rs 4.97 per share. (Image: bcpowercontrols.com)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | Yes Bank sold 43 lakh shares of the company at Rs 10.75 per share. (Image: cgglobal.com)
Gayatri Projects | Silvertoss Shoppers sold 14,90,909 shares of the company at Rs 15.92 per share. (Image: gayatri.co.in)
Titan Company | Jewellery revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to corresponding months of the previous year. Watches revenue in May and June months were at 5% and marginally over 20% compared to the same months of the previous year. (Image: Wikimedia)
NCL Industries | Cement production in June quarter 2020 down 16%, cement dispatches fell 12% YoY. (Image: nclind.com)
ZIM Laboratories | Company filed regulatory dossier for approval of Rizatriptan orally dissolving film in Europe. (Image: Twitter @zimlab)
Kirloskar Pneumatic | CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on bank facilities cash credit at AA- with stable outlook. (Image: kirloskarpneumatic.com)
Maruti Suzuki | Company manufactured 50,742 vehicles in June 2020, against 1,11,917 vehicles in June 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Company approved the proposal to raise upto $1.25 billion in one or more tranches on private placement basis. (Image: adaniports.com)
NR Agarwal Industries | Production commenced at Unit 2 & Unit 5 (writing & printing) of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Yes Bank | The capital raising committee (CRC) of the board of the private lender has approved its plan to raise funds via a follow-on public offer (FPO). The decision was taken at a meeting of the CRC on July 7, the bank said in an exchange filing. The committee is scheduled to meet again on or after July 10 to consider and approve, among other things, the price band and discount, if any. The details of the FPO will be disseminated after completion of formalities with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
GMR Infra | France's Groupe ADP has infused Rs 4,565 crore, which is the second tranche of investment, in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) to conclude its deal to purchase a total of 49 percent shareholding in the company, said an official statement.
Reliance Industries: Jio platforms receive subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:01 am