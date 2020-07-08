In pics | Stocks in the news: Cipla, Kamat Hotels, Maruti Suzuki, Gayatri Projects, CEAT, Titan Company, NCL Industries

Yes Bank | The capital raising committee (CRC) of the board of the private lender has approved its plan to raise funds via a follow-on public offer (FPO). The decision was taken at a meeting of the CRC on July 7, the bank said in an exchange filing. The committee is scheduled to meet again on or after July 10 to consider and approve, among other things, the price band and discount, if any. The details of the FPO will be disseminated after completion of formalities with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).