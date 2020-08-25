In pics | Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, GAIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Jet Airways, NOCIL, Indian Energy Exchange

Globus Spirits, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra, Bombay Dyeing, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, CDSL, Security and Intelligence Services and Karur Vysya Bank are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Axis Bank | The lender proposed to acquire 17 percent share of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18 percent post the transaction. (Image: Reuters) Jet Airways | The company's fourteenth meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2020. (Image: PTI) Wipro | Wipro announced a partnership with Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) vendor, Quaternion Risk Management to offer SIMM-in-a-box to financial institutions covered under Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR). (Image: AFP) IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1 | Loss at Rs 30.14 crore against a profit of Rs 206.62 crore YoY. Revenue from operations at Rs 1,022.3 crore against Rs 1,773.04 crore YoY. (Image: irb.co.in) NOCIL Q1 | Consolidated Q1FY21 PAT at Rs 11.95 crore against Rs 32.88 crore YoY. Revenue from operations at Rs 106.51 crore against Rs 229.59 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) JSW Energy | Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, has tendered his resignation from the company. (Image: JSW) Globus Spirits Q1 | Consolidated net profit at Rs 18.7 crore against Rs 7 crore YoY. Revenue from operations at Rs 291.98 crore against Rs 314.65 crore. (Image: globusspirits.com) Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Q1 | Net loss of Rs 26.76 lakh against a profit of Rs 3.29 crore YoY. Net sales at Rs 14.29 crore against Rs 20.04 crore YoY. (Image: keshavcement.com) Bombay Dyeing | The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation bought 30,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 71.2 per share in a bulk deal on BSE. On the other hand, Nowrosjee Wadia And Sons sold as many shares of the company at the same average price. (Image: bombaydyeing.com) Indian Energy Exchange | Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) sold 25,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190 per share in a bulk deal on BSE. On the other hand, PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 2,484,686 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190 per share. (Image: iexindia.com) Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius sold 11,900,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 15.01 per share in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: sadbhavinfra.co.in) IOC, BPCL, HPCL | Fitch Ratings said state-owned oil refiners IOC, BPCL and HPCL may see longer than previously expected time to recover refining margins, increasing downside risks to their credit profiles. (Image: Moneycontrol) GAIL | Fitch Ratings said an 82 percent plunge in EBIT in Q1FY21 reflects price risks under the firm's long-term Henry Hub (HH)-linked LNG contracts from the US. Image: PTI) CDSL | The company has slashed transaction charges up to 91 percent for margin pledge and re-pledge. (Image: Pixabay) Security and Intelligence Services | The company said promoters will sell equity from August 26, 2020 to August 31, 2020 for achieving minimum public shareholding. (Image: sisindia.com) Karur Vysya Bank | ICRA has reaffirmed the credit rating on the company's Certificate of Deposits Programme as 'ICRA A1+'. (Image: Justdial) Coromandel International | The company has acquired 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each constituting 50 percent of the total share capital of CSQM for a consideration of Rs 12 crore. Consequently, CSQM has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. (Image: coromandel.biz) Suzlon Energy | Board approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 4,453.01 crore under its debt restructuring plan. However, the company's board of directors have deferred approval of financial results for June quarter till August 28, 2020. It approved issuance of non-convertible debentures to an extent of Rs 4,453.01 crore on private placement basis to Suzlon Global Services Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, as part of restructuring of debts with the lenders, subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said in a BSE filing. ONGC: Board to meet on September 1 to mull raising Rs 45,000 crore via debt, loans. The board will also consider and approve the company's financial results for the June quarter on the said date, ONGC said in a BSE filing. ICICI Bank | Societe Generale on August 24 offloaded shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction. As per the block deal data on the BSE, 90 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip. LIC Housing Finance | Company reported a 34 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 817.48 crore for the quarter ending June helped by lower provisioning. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 610.68 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to regulatory filing. Allcargo Logistics | Company said that its promoter group, including Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment Pvt Ltd, have intimated the company of their plans to delist it. Members of the promoter group collectively hold 17.2 crore shares aggregating to 70.01 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, while public shareholders hold 29.99 percent. First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:41 am