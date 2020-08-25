In pics | Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, GAIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Jet Airways, NOCIL, Indian Energy Exchange

Suzlon Energy | Board approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 4,453.01 crore under its debt restructuring plan. However, the company's board of directors have deferred approval of financial results for June quarter till August 28, 2020. It approved issuance of non-convertible debentures to an extent of Rs 4,453.01 crore on private placement basis to Suzlon Global Services Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, as part of restructuring of debts with the lenders, subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said in a BSE filing.