In pics | Stocks in the news: JSPL, Camlin Fine, DCW, Shriram Transport, Godrej Consumer

Max Financial Services | IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited has released 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial Services, according to a regulatory filing. "12,50,000 shares of MFSL were released by the Trustee to the promoter group on the instructions of the lender on account of release event in terms of the loan agreement, resulting in reduction in the number of pledged shares," MFSL said in the regulatory filing.