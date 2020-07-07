In pics | Stocks in the news: JSPL, Camlin Fine, DCW, Shriram Transport, Godrej Consumer

Greaves Cotton | Lehar Footwears | Karur Vysya Bank | Wonderla Holidays | BCL Industries are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 Here are some of the stock in news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/16 Greaves Cotton | Subsidiary Ampere Vehicles to acquire shares of Bestway Agencies on a fully diluted basis through secondary purchase. (Image: greavescotton.com) 3/16 Shriram Transport Finance | Company fixed an issue price of Rs 570 per share for its Rs 1,500 crore rights issue. (Image: stfc.in) 4/16 Godrej Consumer Products | At the consolidated level, the company expects absolute sales in Q1 FY21 to be marginally lower compared to the base quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/16 Lehar Footwears | The company installed a 600 kilowatts solar plant panel at the rooftop at its Jaipur plant. (Image: leharfootwears.com) 6/16 Karur Vysya Bank | The bank has partnered with Star Health & Allied Insurance to sell health insurance products of Star. (Image: Justdial) 7/16 Camlin Fine Sciences | Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares in the company at Rs 56 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/16 DCW Q4 | Loss stood at Rs 25.05 cr versus a profit of Rs 14.91 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 293.6 cr versus Rs 357.9 cr.(Image: tnpcb.gov.in) 9/16 Wonderla Holidays | ICRA reaffirmed its long-term rating outstanding on the line of credit of company at AA-, but the outlook on long-term rating has been revised to Negative from Stable. (Image: Wikimeida) 10/16 Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter Opelina Sustainable Services released pledge on 8.34 lakh shares or 0.08 percent of the company, and Gagan Infraenergy released pledge on 29,76,846 shares or 0.29 percent of the company. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com) 11/16 BCL Industries Q4 | Profit stood at Rs 3.5 cr versus Rs 6.96 cr in the year-ago, revenue was at Rs 224.15 cr versus Rs 247.85 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/16 Max Financial Services | IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited has released 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial Services, according to a regulatory filing. "12,50,000 shares of MFSL were released by the Trustee to the promoter group on the instructions of the lender on account of release event in terms of the loan agreement, resulting in reduction in the number of pledged shares," MFSL said in the regulatory filing. 13/16 NBCC | Company reported a 41 percent decline in net profit at Rs 83.77 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 142.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income also fell to Rs 2,651.43 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 3,194.06 crore in the year-ago period. For financial year 2019-20, net profit dipped to Rs 99.86 crore from Rs 391.63 crore in 2018-19. 14/16 TCS | JP Morgan Funds on Monday bought Tata Consultancy Services shares worth nearly Rs 247 crore through open market transaction. The block deal data on BSE showed that JP Morgan Funds bought over 11.23 lakh shares of TCS at an average price of Rs 2,199 apiece, and the total deal value stood at Rs 246.98 crore. 15/16 Manappuram Finance | Company said it will raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. Financial resources and management committee of the company's board of directors on Monday approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 300 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. 16/16 Bandhan Bank | Bank has grown its deposits by 6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 60,602 crore as on June 30, the bank said in a disclosure to stock exchanges on July 6. On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew by 35 percent. Total advances grew 3 percent QoQ and 18 percent YoY to Rs74,325 crore in June, it said. The share of micro banking deposits to total deposits stood at 5 percent as at June-end compared to 5.7 percent as of March 31. First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:08 am