In pics | Stocks in the news: ITC, IOC, Dish TV, Orient Paper, HUDCO, South Indian Bank, Tourism Finance Corp

Piramal Enterprises | Carlyle Group will buy a 20 percent stake in the company’s subsidiary Piramal Pharma for $490 million or Rs 3,700 crore via fresh equity issuance. The transaction values Piramal Group's pharma business at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion with an upside option of $360 million if it meets certain milestones in FY21. This will mean an infusion of an additional $72 million from Carlyle at a later date. The deal is likely to be completed in this calendar year, CNBC-TV18 reported.