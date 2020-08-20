In pics | Stocks in the news: IRCTC, Future Consumer, Gillette India, IIFL Wealth Management, Hindustan Aeronautics

Zee Learn, Dolat Investments, GSS Infotech, Satin Creditcare RE, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Suumaya Lifestyle, Solara Active Pharma, Future Retail, Deccan Health Care, Kennametal India, L&T Finance Holdings, India Grid Trust, Birlasoft, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sobha, Mangalam Cement, Ramky Infrastructure, Emami, Ruchi Soya Industries, Sunflag Iron & Steel, PNB Housing Finance are also in focus today.
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Zee Learn | Ajey Kumar resigned from the post of Managing Director of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
L&T Finance Holdings | Board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore via non-convertible debentures. (Image: ltfs.com)
India Grid Trust | Sterlite Power Grid Ventures (Sponsor) said 8,75,48,026 units of IndiGrid held by it were released from pledge by Catalyst Trusteeship, out of which 8,55,07,569 units were sold on August 14 in the open market. (Image: indigrid.co.in)
Birlasoft | Promoters Hemlata Shende & PACs sold 40,000 shares of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Ramkrishna Forgings | Promoter Riddhi Portfolio released 1 lakh pledged shares. (Image: ramkrishnaforgings.com)
Sobha | Promoter group Ravi PNC Menon & PACs raised stake in the company to 3.28 percent from 3.27 percent earlier.
Mangalam Cement | Promoter Rambara Trading acquired 1 lakh shares of the company. (Image: PTI)
Ramky Infrastructure Q1 | Loss at Rs 61.96 crore versus loss at Rs 5.77 crore, revenue at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 546.67 crore YoY. (Image: ramkyinfrastructure.com)
Emami | Promoters Diwakar Viniyog and Bhanu Vyapaar released 99,000 pledged shares. (Image: emamiltd.com)
Ruchi Soya Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 12.3 crore versus Rs 14.01 crore, revenue at Rs 3,043 crore versus Rs 3,112.3 crore YoY. Shri Aacharya Balkrishna resigned from the office of Managing Director and designated as Non-executive Non-independent director of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Sunflag Iron & Steel | Veena Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj, part of the promoter group, acquired 10,62,050 equity shares of the company, increasing stake to 1.992 percent. (Image: sunflagsteel.com)
PNB Housing Finance | Board approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore equity capital. (Image: Wikimedia)
IRCTC | Government likely to sell stake in IRCTC via offer for sale - CNBC-Awaaz reports. (Image: Wikimedia)
Hindustan Aeronautics | Centre may sell 5 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via offer for sale - CNBC-Awaaz reports. (Image: hal-india.co.in)
Dolat Investments | Chandresh Popatlal Shah sold 11,64,828 shares of the company at Rs 57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GSS Infotech | Rao Marepally Raghunadha Rao acquired 7.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 22.23 per share. However, Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 98,118 shares at Rs 21.04 per share, Ambika Kapur sold 6,47,334 shares at Rs 22.06 per share, Nomura Singapore sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 21.33 per share and Sumant Kapur sold 2,14,420 shares at Rs 22.02 per share. (Image: gssinfotech.com)
Satin Creditcare RE | Trishashna Holdings & Investments acquired 2,98,793 shares of the company at Rs 19.42 per share. (Image: satincreditcare.com)
Som Distilleries & Breweries | Vermilion Peak Master Fund sold 6,45,827 shares of the company at Rs 48.87 per share and Karst Peak Asia Master Fund 12,74,630 shares at Rs 48.88 per share, whereas Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 2.1 lakh shares at Rs 49.07 per share. (Image: somindia.com)
Suumaya Lifestyle | Nitu Trading Company sold 1.84 lakh shares of the company at Rs 31 per share. (Image: suumayalifestyle.com)
Solara Active Pharma | Subhash Anand joined as the new CFO of the company. (Image: solara.co.in)
IIFL Wealth Management | Board declared a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 40 per equity share. (Image: iiflwealth.com)
Future Retail | RBL Bank invoked 1,01,45,000 pledged shares by Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Deccan Health Care | UK Singh resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: deccanhealthcare.co.in)
Kennametal India Q4 | Loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus profit at Rs 17.6 crore, revenue at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 231.8 crore YoY. (Image: kennametal.com)
Future Consumer | 2.33 percent stake pledged by Future Capital Investment Pvt Ltd & PACs has been invoked. (Image: Wikimedia)
Gillette India | LIC increased stake in the company to 5.025 percent from 4.973 percent earlier. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:10 am