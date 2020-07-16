App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Infosys, SBI, Carborundum Universal, GAIL India, Signet Industries

Centrum Capital | GE T&D India | Rolta India | Ballarpur Industries | Titagarh Wagons | Amber Enterprises India | Vaibhav Global | Minda Corporation | Quess Corp are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/19

Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Infosys Q1 | Profit at Rs 4,233 cr versus Rs 4,321 cr, revenue at Rs 23,665 cr versus Rs 23,267 cr QoQ. (Image: Reuters)
2/19

Infosys Q1 | Profit at Rs 4,233 cr versus Rs 4,321 cr, revenue at Rs 23,665 cr versus Rs 23,267 cr QoQ. (Image: Reuters)

State Bank of India | Board approved raising up to Rs 25,000 crore via bonds in FY21. (Image: PTI)
3/19

State Bank of India | Board approved raising up to Rs 25,000 crore via bonds in FY21. (Image: PTI)

Carborundum Universal | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 1,82,767 shares in company on July 14, increasing stake to 7.15 percent. (Image: cumi-murugappa.com)
4/19

Carborundum Universal | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 1,82,767 shares in company on July 14, increasing stake to 7.15 percent. (Image: cumi-murugappa.com)

Centrum Capital | Promoter BG Advisory Services released a pledge on 12 lakh shares. (Image: centrum.co.in)
5/19

Centrum Capital | Promoter BG Advisory Services released a pledge on 12 lakh shares. (Image: centrum.co.in)

GE T&D India | SB Mutual Fund acquired over 60.1 lakh shares in company on July 14, increasing stake to 7.06 percent. (Image: ge.com)
6/19

GE T&D India | SB Mutual Fund acquired over 60.1 lakh shares in company on July 14, increasing stake to 7.06 percent. (Image: ge.com)

Signet Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 0.45 cr versus Rs 3.2 cr, revenue at Rs 191 cr versus Rs 253.4 cr YoY. (Image: groupsignet.com)
7/19

Signet Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 0.45 cr versus Rs 3.2 cr, revenue at Rs 191 cr versus Rs 253.4 cr YoY. (Image: groupsignet.com)

Rolta India Q4 | Loss at Rs 240 cr versus Rs 2,499 cr, revenue at Rs 395 cr versus Rs 389 cr YoY. (Image: Twitter @roltacorp)
8/19

Rolta India Q4 | Loss at Rs 240 cr versus Rs 2,499 cr, revenue at Rs 395 cr versus Rs 389 cr YoY. (Image: Twitter @roltacorp)

Ballarpur Industries | Vistra ITCL India invoked a pledge and sold 10.73% stake in company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
9/19

Ballarpur Industries | Vistra ITCL India invoked a pledge and sold 10.73% stake in company. (Image: Moneycontrol)

GAIL India | Company has received letter from Department of Telecommunication towards withdrawal of all provisional demand notices issued. Consequent upon the withdrawal of claims, nothing remains due to DoT by GAIL in the matter of AGR. (Image: Reuters)
10/19

GAIL India | Company has received letter from Department of Telecommunication towards withdrawal of all provisional demand notices issued. Consequent upon the withdrawal of claims, nothing remains due to DoT by GAIL in the matter of AGR. (Image: Reuters)

Titagarh Wagons | Joint venture Matiere Titagarh Bridges became wholly owned subsidiary of company after it acquired 50% stake from Matiere S.A.S., France. (Image: titagarh.in)
11/19

Titagarh Wagons | Joint venture Matiere Titagarh Bridges became wholly owned subsidiary of company after it acquired 50% stake from Matiere S.A.S., France. (Image: titagarh.in)

Amber Enterprises India | FPIs increased stake in company to 13.29% in June quarter, from 12.36% in March quarter. (Image: ambergroupindia.com)
12/19

Amber Enterprises India | FPIs increased stake in company to 13.29% in June quarter, from 12.36% in March quarter. (Image: ambergroupindia.com)

Vaibhav Global | MFs raised stake in company to 8.96% in June quarter, from 7.66% in March quarter, but FPIs reduced to 11.04% from 12.09%. (Image: vaibhavglobal.com)
13/19

Vaibhav Global | MFs raised stake in company to 8.96% in June quarter, from 7.66% in March quarter, but FPIs reduced to 11.04% from 12.09%. (Image: vaibhavglobal.com)

Minda Corporation Q4 | Loss at Rs 299.77 cr versus profit at Rs 41.92 cr, revenue at Rs 698 cr versus Rs 771.4 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
14/19

Minda Corporation Q4 | Loss at Rs 299.77 cr versus profit at Rs 41.92 cr, revenue at Rs 698 cr versus Rs 771.4 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Quess Corp | Ashish Dhawan picked up 1.07% stake in company during June quarter. (Image: quesscorp.com)
15/19

Quess Corp | Ashish Dhawan picked up 1.07% stake in company during June quarter.

Coal India | Worker unions affiliated to five central trade unions decided to go on one-day strike on August 18 against the proposed divestment or buyback of shares of the PSU, a union leader said. Leaders of federations affiliated to five central trade unions of BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and INTUC held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed divestment and share buyback of Coal India by the government, Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.
16/19

Coal India | Worker unions affiliated to five central trade unions decided to go on one-day strike on August 18 against the proposed divestment or buyback of shares of the PSU, a union leader said. Leaders of federations affiliated to five central trade unions of BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and INTUC held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed divestment and share buyback of Coal India by the government, Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.

Indiabulls Real Estate | Embassy Group Proposes 11 Projects Worth 61.9 m sqft to merge into company.
17/19

Indiabulls Real Estate | Embassy Group Proposes 11 Projects Worth 61.9 m sqft to merge into company.

Cochin Shipyard | Company has signed contract for construction of 2 autonomous electric vessels for Ask Maritime, Norway.
18/19

Cochin Shipyard | Company has signed contract for construction of 2 autonomous electric vessels for Ask Maritime, Norway.

Reliance Industries | In its 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. Among other announcements, Ambani said the company aims to make O2C a separate entity. After trading higher through the day, the stock turned negative on this news. The company also said Jio is ready with a world-class 5G solution. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which publishes moneycontrol.com)
19/19

Reliance Industries | In its 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. Among other announcements, Ambani said the company aims to make O2C a separate entity. After trading higher through the day, the stock turned negative on this news. The company also said Jio is ready with a world-class 5G solution. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which publishes moneycontrol.com)

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

